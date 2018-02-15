Society's Child
Under Obama's admin, millions of federal money for clean coal spent on alcohol, limousines & spas
RT
Wed, 14 Feb 2018 22:20 UTC
Under former President Barack Obama's administration, the Department of Energy awarded a $1.7 cooperation agreement to Summit Texas Clean Energy, which was supposed to develop technology for a carbon capture and storage project. The department covered $450 million of the costs, which is now being questioned.
The project incurred $2.5 million in expenditures that were potentially "unallowable," in addition to over $1.2 million in lobbying costs and $1.3 million in "questionable" travel-related expenses, according to a report released Tuesday.
There were $650,000 in charges for a spa service, alcohol, first-class travel, limousine services, receipts in foreign currency and business meals that were prohibited or were not fully substantiated.
If that wasn't luxurious enough, a further $325,000 was approved for catering and banquet room rental expenses, catering on a private jet, and travel expenses to attend a charity event. Because nothing helps 'clean coal' like canapes on a private jet, right?
In other cases, labour and subcontractor costs were claimed with invoices that did not match the work or provide evidence of payment. Almost $10.8 million in labour charges for Summit employees were submitted without adequate documentation. Of this, $7 million, went to just seven executives who held positions in multiple Summit entities.
One of these executives served at the same time as the chief financial officer for the project, its holding company, one of its parent companies and the parent company's overseas affiliate. Because the documentation wasn't properly completed, the company was unable to determine whether the labour was undertaken for the Texas Clean Energy Project.
In order for professional services to be allowable, federal regulations require that invoices detail the nature of services and time expended.
Perhaps stating the obvious, "Fossil Energy had not always exercised sound project and financial management practices", the memo concludes.
The Department of Energy stopped funding the project in June 2016 and Summit Texas Clean Energy filed for bankruptcy in October 2017.
Reader Comments
ancientbird66 2018-02-15T17:12:37Z
When Psychopaths take over........
No big surprise here. Imagine how many other "respectable" corporations would go bankrupt if the federal dollar pipeline cut them off.
No big surprise here. They did the same thing with Solandra during his first term. The media and the corrupt DOJ swept it under the rug, and he was elected again. No surprise they ran the same scam in the second term. Solandra 2.0.