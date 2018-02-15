brian varela
© facebook
A 19-year-old man in a Seattle suburb has been arrested and accused of raping a high school student as she was dying from an overdose and texting explicit pictures of her to friends.

The suspect, who has been identified as Brian Roberto Varela, was charged Friday with second-degree rape, manslaughter and controlled substance homicide, the Associated Press reported.

He was arrested Tuesday, after police found the body of the victim, 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda, stuffed in a plastic crate at his home, The Herald in Everett reported.

He told investigators that Noceda had recently split up from her boyfriend and had come to his home to party and hang out.

During the evening, Noceda took Percocet and liquid THC before collapsing in Varela's room, police said.

But instead of helping the woman, Varela allegedly took explicit photographs of her while she was dead or dying and sent them to friends.

"LOL, I think she od'd, still breathing," he allegedly wrote in an accompanying message.

The next day, Valera went to work a shift at Dairy Queen.

One of Varela's co-workers contacted police when Varela said that he didn't know if Noceda was still alive when he was having sex with her.

He told a friend that "she died having sex with me," and that he was having sex with her "to pass the time," according to court records cited in reports.

Valera told police that after Noceda died, he used her thumb to access her cellphone and sent a message from her Snapchat account to make appear to family members that she'd run away.

Snohomish County prosecutors charged Valera on Friday.