© facebook

A 19-year-old man in a Seattle suburb has been arrested and accused of raping a high school student as she was dying from an overdose and texting explicit pictures of her to friends.The suspect, who has been identified as Brian Roberto Varela, was charged Friday with second-degree rape, manslaughter and controlled substance homicide, the Associated Press reported.He told investigators that Noceda had recently split up from her boyfriend and had come to his home to party and hang out.During the evening, Noceda took Percocet and liquid THC before collapsing in Varela's room, police said.The next day, Valera went to work a shift at Dairy Queen.One of Varela's co-workers contacted police when Varela said that he didn't know if Noceda was still alive when he was having sex with her.Snohomish County prosecutors charged Valera on Friday.