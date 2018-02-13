matteo salvini
Leader of Italy's eurosceptic party Lega, Matteo Salvini, heavily criticised Islam in an interview.

Salvini said that Islam sees women as inferior and is a law instead of a religion. As a law it is incompatible with Italian values, he said. Asked about mosques, Salvini said he could shut down illegal mosques.

Salvini could become Italy's next Prime Minister as he takes part in a popular centre-right bloc in Italy's elections. In several regions he already leads the polls and his support is growing.