Millions of people awoke Sunday to yet another round of snow in Chicago and consequently, another round of shoveling. After Sunday's snowfall, the longest consecutive streak of measurable snow on record in the Windy City has been tied.Since February 3rd, measurable snowfall (at least 0.1 inches or greater) has occurred in Chicago, making this an impressive nine-day consecutive streak. According to the National Weather Service, nine consecutive days of snowfall have only happened twice in the history of the Windy City since the agency began keeping records dating back to 1885.The two other time periods when a nine-day streak of measurable snowfall occurred in Chicago was in 2009 (January 6-14) and in 1902 (January 29-February 6).Now that the city has tied the longest consecutive streak of snowfall for the third time, forecasters have been monitoring weather data to determine if weather conditions will be favorable for an all-time record ten days in a row. However, the persistent and snowy weather pattern is expected to ease as a high pressure system builds into the region from the upper Midwest. Thus, the all-time record of ten consecutive days is not going to be broken - but a cold start to the week is expected in the Chicago area as sunshine returns Monday with temperatures climbing to the low and mid 20s in the afternoon.While we won't break the record for the most consecutive days of snow ever recorded, motorists will be pleased to start the work week without facing wintry driving conditions with snow-covered roads and reduced visibilities.Below are some of the best shots of Chicago's snowy streak.