with flash freeze conditions

unusually high accumulations of snow since the beginning of February.

A fast moving arctic cold front swept into central Montana Thursday morning bringing with it a"It is just reaching the Helena Valley now," meteorologist Christian Cassell said at noon on Thursday. "Down in that area they've had rain and temperatures in the 40s and they're going to see. Wolf Creek's already plummeted into the teens from 46-degrees earlier."Some areas extending south of Wolf Creek Canyon along Interstate 15 were reporting wind"In addition to the flash freeze, which will occur in the next couple of hours ... the snow could become quite heavy at times," Cassell added. "Helena did just cancel their classes early today, and have canceled for tomorrow too."At 2:20 p.m. Thursday the Havre Police Department issued an emergency travel advisory recommending emergency travel only until 6 a.m. Friday."Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times," the Havre advisory states."Visability at the Great Falls Airport was limited to just half a mile as of noon on Thursday.The storm's effects in Cascade County were not quite as dramatic, thanks in large part to the fact that arctic air was already in place over much of the area.Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected on the plains,"We should expect snow to continue — and even some fog here — through the remainder of Thursday," Cassell said. "The worst of it should be finished this evening. We'll still see light snow around, but definitely diminishing in intensity and becoming really light for Friday."While conditions will improve heading into the weekend, temperatures will remain cold with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the single digits above zero."February is actually our driest month during the winter," Cassell explained.