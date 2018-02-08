Recently, Republicans in the House released a damning memo, outlining shocking examples of abuse of federal surveillance processes under the Obama administration, as well as clear collusion between the FBI, DOJ, DNC, and Clinton campaign to "rig" the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.The implications of the memo threaten to rock the foundation of not only the FBI and the DOJ, but the Democratic Party itself, and has both Democrats and "Deep State" elitists in a panic.To put it simply, the left-wing Obama administration politicized the FBI and DOJ, who worked hand-in-hand with Hillary Clinton's campaign to trick secret FISA courts into obtaining surveillance abilities to spy on a private U.S. citizen: then-candidate Donald Trump.This egregious abuse of power not only goes against everything America stands for, it's highly illegal, and if Democrats and (politicized) powerful federal law enforcement agencies are able to "go after" private citizens, it means that any one of us could be the next victim.Needless to say, the American people are furious, and are demanding answers and accountability, yet, Democrats are relentlessly trying to discredit the memo, and are defending the shameful, anti-American behavior.Rep. Louie Gohmert joined Fox News on Friday, where he slammed the Democrats for their behavior, saying, "The Democrats will rue the day that they have defended what's going on [FISA abuse] here."