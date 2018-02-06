How Influenza May Cause Lethal Sepsis

"Regardless of the etiologic agent, the inflammatory response is highly interconnected with infection. In the initial response to an infection, severe sepsis is characterized by a pro-inflammatory state, while a progression to an anti-inflammatory state develops and favors secondary infections ...

In the predominant pro-inflammatory state, Th1 cells activated by microorganisms increase transcription of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF-α), interferon-γ (INF-γ), and interleukin-2 (IL-2).



[C]ytokines ... released from endothelial cells and subsequently from macrophages can induce lymphocyte activation and infiltration at the sites of infection and will exert direct antiviral effects. Subsequently, with the shift toward an anti-inflammatory state, activated Th2 cells secrete interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-10 (IL-10).

In certain situations, T cells can become anergic, failing to proliferate and produce cytokines. Type I IFN has a potent anti-influenza virus activity; it induces transcription of several interferon stimulated genes, which in turn restrict viral replication. However, influenza virus developed several mechanisms to evade IFN response ...

Viral infections such as the influenza virus can also trigger deregulation of the innate immune system with excessive cytokines release and potential harmful consequences. An abnormal immune response to influenza can lead to endothelial damage ... deregulation of coagulation, and the consequent alteration of microvascular permeability, tissue edema, and shock."

Signs and Symptoms of Sepsis

A high fever

Inability to keep fluids down

Rapid heartbeat; rapid, shallow breathing and/or shortness of breath

Lethargy and/or confusion

Slurred speech, often resembling intoxication

Preventive Strategies That Can Reduce Your Chances of Influenza, Sepsis and Other Secondary Infections

The following year, a large, nationally representative study

10

confirmed that people with the lowest vitamin D levels indeed reported having significantly more colds or cases of the flu.

This Year's Flu Vaccine Is a Poor Match to Circulating Strains

"Doctors urged New Yorkers to get flu shots as pediatric deaths surfaced recently while a potentially record influenza season approached its peak cycle. The public-health warning comes after authorities in New York and Connecticut reported their first flu-related deaths took the lives of two children ...

'Influenza is a significant threat to public health, and we are strongly encouraging anyone who has not already gotten the flu vaccine to get one immediately,' said Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker."

Flu Vaccine Likely Raises Your Risk of Illness

Data collected from Canada and Hong Kong during 2009-2010 showed that people who received the seasonal flu vaccine in 2008 had twice the risk of getting the

H1N1

"swine flu," compared to those who had not received a flu shot.

23

Beware: Tamiflu Can Trigger Psychosis

