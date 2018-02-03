Gazans look at the damage done to their home after Israel carried out a missile attack in Gaza
Gazans look at the damage done to their home after Israel carried out a missile attack in Gaza on 1 February 2018
Israel warplanes bombed a monitoring post belonging to the Palestinian resistance in the northern Gaza Strip in the early hours of today, no injuries casualties were reported.

For the first time, Facebook allowed residents in Gaza to mark themselves ‘safe’ following a gas cylinder explosion, however Palestinians who are targeted by Israeli occupation warplanes have not been given the same privilege

The shelling targeted the site with two missiles in the area which lies northeast of Beit Lahia, causing material damage.

The area which was targeted had only recently been rebuilt following the devastation it suffered during Israel's 51-day war on Gaza in 2014.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa's report in July, three years after the war in 2014, only one third of the 11,000 homes destroyed have been rebuilt.

Many families continue to live in tents, according to a report by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on the situation for civilians in Gaza.

Though Facebook allowed Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip to mark themselves "safe" for the first time this week following a home gas cylinder which left seven dead and wounding 15 others yesterday, the feature was not enabled following Israel's attack on the enclave.

Facebook has long been accused of being complicit in Israel's occupation through its closure of Palestinian activists' accounts and those of organisations critical of Israel. According to Israel's "Cyber Unit", 69 per cent of its requests to remove content were agreed to by social media giants including Facebook and Twitter.

Many have also questioned the inequality of the social media platform which allowed Londoners to mark themselves "safe" following the terrorist attacks in the British capital last year, but has yet to enable the feature for residents of Syria, Libya, the Palestinian territories and other war-torn regions.