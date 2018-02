© Mohamemd Asad/Middle East Monitor



Israel warplanes bombed a monitoring post belonging to the Palestinian resistance in the northern Gaza Strip in the early hours of today, no injuries casualties were reported.The area which was targeted had only recently been rebuilt following the devastation it suffered during Israel's 51-day war on Gaza in 2014.Read: $1.5m of EU-donated structures destroyed by Israel since 2014 Many families continue to live in tents, according to a report by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on the situation for civilians in Gaza.Facebook has long been accused of being complicit in Israel's occupation through its closure of Palestinian activists' accounts and those of organisations critical of Israel. According to Israel's "Cyber Unit", 69 per cent of its requests to remove content were agreed to by social media giants including Facebook and Twitter.Many have also questioned the inequality of the social media platform which allowed Londoners to mark themselves "safe" following the terrorist attacks in the British capital last year, but has yet to enable the feature for residents of Syria, Libya, the Palestinian territories and other war-torn regions.