"We must demand the release of Ahed Tamimi, who is held in Zionist captivity paid for by U.S. tax dollars that funded the soldiers who harassed and shot her family in the first place," said Nerdeen Kiswani of New York City Students for Justice in Palestine.
"The U.S. played a part in starting this, so we must play a part in ending it."The demonstration is part of a series of worldwide actions marking both Ahed's 17th birthday on Wednesday, January 31 and the start of her Israeli military trial, scheduled to begin at Israel's Ofer prison the same day.
"At least forty gatherings over a week, including 14 on Tuesday alone, will call for Ahed's release," said Joe Catron, U.S. coordinator of Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.
"Her imprisonment by Israeli occupation forces has ignited a strong global campaign and reinvigorated the overall movement to liberate Palestine."Endorsing organizations:
Al-Awda NY: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition
American Muslim for Palestine - NJ Chapter
Anakbayan NJ
ANSWER Coalition
Bayan USA Northeast
CODEPINK: Women For Peace
Committee to Stop FBI Repression - NYC
Existence Is Resistance
Free Mumia Abu Jamal Coalition
Free the Tamimi Women
Gabriela NY
International Action Center
International League of Peoples' Struggle
International Socialist Organization
The Jericho Movement
Jersey City Peace Movement
Jewish Voices for Peace - NYC
Jews for Palestinian Right of Return
Labor for Palestine
National Lawyers Guild Palestine Subcommittee
New York Progressive Action Network
NY4Palestine
NYC Shut It Down: The Grand Central Crew #BlackLivesMatter
NYC Anarchist Black Cross
NYC Solidarity with Palestine
NYC Students for Justice in Palestine
Pakistan USA Freedom Forum
Palestinian American Community Center, NJ USA
Palestinian Youth Movement
Peoples Power Assemblies
RAIA - Researching the American Israeli Alliance
Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
Socialist Action
Socialist Alternative, NYC
Staten Island Progressive Action Network
Students for Justice in Palestine, New School
Students for Justice in Palestine at College of Staten Island
United National Antiwar Coalition
Veterans For Peace, 034 NYC, 021 NJ
Workers World Party
Youth Against Settlements
(PC, Samidoun, Social Media)
Comment: Israel gives demonstration of how to create a Palestinian heroine