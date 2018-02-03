"The U.S. played a part in starting this, so we must play a part in ending it."

"Her imprisonment by Israeli occupation forces has ignited a strong global campaign and reinvigorated the overall movement to liberate Palestine."

Endorsing organizations:

Over 40 US organizations will rally to demand the release of Ahed Tamimi, a 16-year-old Palestinian girl held in Israeli military detention since Israeli forces raided her home in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh early the morning of December 19, and more than 6,000 other Palestinians imprisoned by Israel on political charges."We must demand the release of Ahed Tamimi, who is held in Zionist captivity," said Nerdeen Kiswani of New York City Students for Justice in Palestine.The demonstration is part of amarking both Ahed's 17th birthday on Wednesday, January 31 and the start of her Israeli military trial, scheduled to begin at Israel's Ofer prison the same day."At least forty gatherings over a week, including 14 on Tuesday alone, will call for Ahed's release," said Joe Catron, U.S. coordinator of Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.Al-Awda NY: The Palestine Right to Return CoalitionAmerican Muslim for Palestine - NJ ChapterAnakbayan NJANSWER CoalitionBayan USA NortheastCODEPINK: Women For PeaceCommittee to Stop FBI Repression - NYCExistence Is ResistanceFree Mumia Abu Jamal CoalitionFree the Tamimi WomenGabriela NYInternational Action CenterInternational League of Peoples' StruggleInternational Socialist OrganizationThe Jericho MovementJersey City Peace MovementJewish Voices for Peace - NYCJews for Palestinian Right of ReturnLabor for PalestineNational Lawyers Guild Palestine SubcommitteeNew York Progressive Action NetworkNY4PalestineNYC Shut It Down: The Grand Central Crew #BlackLivesMatterNYC Anarchist Black CrossNYC Solidarity with PalestineNYC Students for Justice in PalestinePakistan USA Freedom ForumPalestinian American Community Center, NJ USAPalestinian Youth MovementPeoples Power AssembliesRAIA - Researching the American Israeli AllianceSamidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity NetworkSocialist ActionSocialist Alternative, NYCStaten Island Progressive Action NetworkStudents for Justice in Palestine, New SchoolStudents for Justice in Palestine at College of Staten IslandUnited National Antiwar CoalitionVeterans For Peace, 034 NYC, 021 NJWorkers World PartyYouth Against Settlements(PC, Samidoun, Social Media)