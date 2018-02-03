"We aren't saying you can't smoke, and we aren't saying what to do with your body," Hollis told AL.com. "We just want to look out more for the kids."
Hollis was inspired on a date night with her husband, he lit a cigarette in the car while they were out and Hollis said she could hardly breathe.
"If I can barely breathe, I'm sure children can barely breathe," said Hollis.
Violators would receive a $100 fine for every offense.
According to the American Lung Association 41,000 people in the U.S. die every year from second-hand smoke, and children who are exposed to it are at risk for heart disease, lung disease, and lung cancer. Secondhand smoke is also a known cause of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and children are more likely to have lung problems, ear infections and worse asthma from being exposed to it.
Comment: Sources, please? People don't die from second-hand smoke. And all of the above health issues are also contracted by adults and children who aren't exposed to second-hand smoke.
If the bill passes through the senate, Alabama would be one of only nine states to enact a smoking ban with children in the car. According to the American Nonsmokers Rights' Foundation these are the current smoking bans in the U.S.:
Comment: In a better world, these legislators would be more concerned about greedy corporations poisoning our food, poisoning our water, and polluting the air we breathe - that is more likely to be the true cause of the illnesses mentioned above. The 'pollutants' from second-hand smoke pales in comparison.
