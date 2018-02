© Tiziana Fabi / AFP

A number of foreign nationals have been targeted in a drive-by shooting in the Italian city of Macerata, with police suggesting the attack may be racially motivated.Several people were left injured following a shooting spree on Via dei Velini and Via Spalato, reported La Repubblica . One man has now been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning attack, according to police. Corriere is reporting that one police line of inquiry is that it could be a revenge attack for the death of Pamela Mastropietro. The 18-year-old's dismembered body was recently found in two suitcases on the outskirts of the city. A 29-year-old man from Nigeria has been charged with her murder, reported ANSA news.Earlier, Macerata Mayor Romano Carancini announced a shut down of schools and offices while the armed assailant remained at large."There's an armed man in a car shooting in town," Carancini said in a Facebook post. "We stopped public transport. We asked schools to keep children inside until further notice. It is recommended not to pick them up until further notice."Italian police also sent a tweet warning residents to stay indoors."Gunshots in Macerata. There are wounded. Police operation in progress. Stay in shelter and avoid outdoor areas," it read.