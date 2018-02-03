© FBI | WikimediaCommons

CRTV's Dan Bongino filled in as the host of the Mark Levin Show Thursday evening to break down his thesis that the Obama surveillance abuse is the "most consequential political scandal in the history of the United States."The former Secret Service agent briefed listeners on what he referred to as "Obamagate," going through what has unfolded over the course of the presidential campaign."The slobs up on [Capitol] Hill in the Democrat Party who are now, in effect,(2:50)Bongino singled out Democratic Rep. Adam "Shifty" Schiff as a "lying, manipulative sleazeball" who he accused of lying to the American people about the truth of the "Obamagate" scandal.Using his training as a former federal officer, Bongino mapped out the most important elements of "Obamagate," highlighting the red flags that implicate Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other former high-ranking administration officials along the way.