Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin - an original letter from German industrialist Oscar Schindler, famous for his salvation of Jews during the Second World War., is reported to be touched by the gift and is going to transfer it to the Jerusalem memorial complex "Yad Vashem" - the world's largest center for studying the history of the Holocaust and preserving the memory of the victims."At the end of the meeting, President Putin presented Prime Minister Netanyahu with a gift, an original letter by Oscar Schindler to his wife. The head of the government was very touched by this gift,," said the Israeli press service.. Among the gifts he received over the last two and a half years is the first printed edition of the Tanakh with commentaries of the medieval thinker Rabbi Shlomo Yitzhaki (Rashi), a letter from one of the founders of the Jewish state and from the first head of government, David Ben-Gurion, a copy of the "Jewish War" of the ancient historian Josephus Flavius. The book was printed in 1526 in Italy in the Tuscan language.