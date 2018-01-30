You know the old saying, "give someone enough rope and they'll hang themselves?" Well that time has surely come for Mueller, the FBI (Fake, Biased Investigations) and the whole damn bunch of Trump hating, sore loser Clintonistas. With this week's astounding revelations of premeditated, utterly biased and criminal behavior by top members of Mueller's hit squad,to bury President Trump in a smear campaign under the pretext of "keeping our elections safe from the Russians!" With top members from Mueller's team texting their hatred of Trump, referring to "an insurance policy" in case he was elected and then admitting that they knew from day one that "there's no big there, there."The two top Mueller investigators, everyone knows by now are Peter Strzok, formerly the deputy assistant director of the FBI's counterintelligence division and his mistress, FBI attorney Lisa Page. Referring as to whether or not there is any evidence of Trump and his campaign colluding with the Russians Strzok texted "You and I both know the odds are nothing..."This is so much bigger than Clinton's sex scandal, Lois Lerner's IRS controversy or Nixon's Watergate scandal thatWe are talking about top elements;The FBI told the HSGAC [Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee] that it had "failed to preserve" the hundreds of messages between Strzok and Page from December 14, 2016 to May 17, 2017 due to "misconfiguration issues related to rollouts provision and software upgrades."Really, it sounds like a load of BS to me. We're talkingbetween the two Trump-hating lovers." Everyone knows that text messages can't just disappear.The evidence found in the texts and in documents made available by the Senate Homeland Committeein her mishandling of classified documents on her private server. As we know, she was under investigation by the FBI in this and other matters. If she had been charged with crimes she would have had to remove herself as a candidate in the 2016 election.in the Justice Department's recommendations to file or not to file charges. The key words arewhich under the Espionage Act (18 USC 793-f) makes it a crime to mishandle classified documents "through gross negligence." Those words were changed toTo me they mean the same thing, howeverFBI director Comey knew of Clinton's guilt and decided well before the "investigation" was done that he would exonerate Clinton. Under oath he claimed that she had no criminal intent in her acts of "gross...I mean extreme carelessness." With no charges against Hillary, she was cleared to continue her bid for the presidency. This part of the plan worked perfectly.The intent was to smear, undermine and bury Trump in an investigation that would lead to his impeachment. A "dossier" was submitted as the basis for launching the Mueller witch hunt. This "dossier" was funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC!There was never ANY evidence of Trump/Russian collusion. Even if there was, there is no statute prohibiting foreign nationals from volunteering their services in American political campaigns.Those that need to be investigated and charged are Robert Mueller, James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Hui Chen, Jeff Sessions, Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and too many to list here.There is more than enough rope for all of them to "hang themselves." Need I say more?is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone. A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to four Republican presidents including Nixon, Reagan and Donald J. Trump. Mr. Stone served as Chairman of Donald Trump's Presidential Exploratory Committee in 2000 and Strategic Consultant in 2012. An outspoken libertarian, he is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ, The Clinton's War on Women, The Bush Crime Family, and the Making of the President 2016- How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution. Mr. Stone has written for Fox Opinion, Infowars, Breitbart News, StoneZone, the Daily Caller, and the New York Times.