Mueller's corrupted probe, the twisted truth
Fri, 26 Jan 2018 00:00 UTC
There is so much evidence of a well planned, Obama backed, multi intelligence agency "conspiracy" to bury President Trump in a smear campaign under the pretext of "keeping our elections safe from the Russians!" With top members from Mueller's team texting their hatred of Trump, referring to "an insurance policy" in case he was elected and then admitting that they knew from day one that "there's no big there, there."
The two top Mueller investigators, everyone knows by now are Peter Strzok, formerly the deputy assistant director of the FBI's counterintelligence division and his mistress, FBI attorney Lisa Page. Referring as to whether or not there is any evidence of Trump and his campaign colluding with the Russians Strzok texted "You and I both know the odds are nothing..."
This is so much bigger than Clinton's sex scandal, Lois Lerner's IRS controversy or Nixon's Watergate scandal that it sets a new level of government corruption at the highest levels. We are talking about top elements; from Obama himself, the White House, the NSA, the FBI, and DOJ conspiring to change the outcome of a presidential election by any means necessary.
The FBI told the HSGAC [Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee] that it had "failed to preserve" the hundreds of messages between Strzok and Page from December 14, 2016 to May 17, 2017 due to "misconfiguration issues related to rollouts provision and software upgrades."
Really, it sounds like a load of BS to me. We're talking "over 50,000 texts between the two Trump-hating lovers." Everyone knows that text messages can't just disappear. Everything you write, say, text and email goes into the NSA spy apparatus. If you think you're deleting a text, you're wrong.
The evidence found in the texts and in documents made available by the Senate Homeland Committee reveal a two part plan. The first part was to devise a way to clear Hillary Clinton of crimes she committed in her mishandling of classified documents on her private server. As we know, she was under investigation by the FBI in this and other matters. If she had been charged with crimes she would have had to remove herself as a candidate in the 2016 election.
The way this was done was to switch out two key words in the Justice Department's recommendations to file or not to file charges. The key words are "gross negligence" which under the Espionage Act (18 USC 793-f) makes it a crime to mishandle classified documents "through gross negligence." Those words were changed to "extremely careless." To me they mean the same thing, however the terminology "extremely careless" is not specifically stated in the statute.
FBI director Comey knew of Clinton's guilt and decided well before the "investigation" was done that he would exonerate Clinton. Under oath he claimed that she had no criminal intent in her acts of "gross...I mean extreme carelessness." With no charges against Hillary, she was cleared to continue her bid for the presidency. This part of the plan worked perfectly.
The second part of the plan (if Hillary did not win) was to manufacture an alleged crime supposedly committed by Trump where no crime exists in the law. The intent was to smear, undermine and bury Trump in an investigation that would lead to his impeachment. A "dossier" was submitted as the basis for launching the Mueller witch hunt. This "dossier" was funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC!
There was never ANY evidence of Trump/Russian collusion. Even if there was, there is no statute prohibiting foreign nationals from volunteering their services in American political campaigns. It is however a crime to using a dubious, if not phony, document (dossier) in support of an affidavit to obtain a warrant from a federal judge. The result has been the smearing and legal entanglement of Paul Manafort, myself, and Carter Page.
Those that need to be investigated and charged are Robert Mueller, James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Hui Chen, Jeff Sessions, Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and too many to list here. These are key members of the deep state political apparatus. There is more than enough rope for all of them to "hang themselves." Need I say more?
