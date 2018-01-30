© Sputnik



it's a list which is used for further decisions and assessments

The inclusion of virtually the entire Russian leadership in the US Treasury's 'Kremlin List' signals a de-facto breakdown of relations between the US and Russia, a top Russian Senator says.First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said.He also called it "gross interference" in Russia's internal affairs.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said earlier on Tuesday thatDvorkovich said he was not surprised to find his name on the list."As a member of the government, I was obliged to be on this list, the entire government is there, so there is nothing surprising.We will continue to monitor the situation. There are no grounds for any action yet," he told journalists in Novosibirsk.making cooperation with Russia in different spheres practically impossible, Frants Klintsevich, the deputy head of a Russian upper house committee, said.