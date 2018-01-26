California earthquakes
© USGS
Two earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 5.8 and 5.0, struck within an hour of each other off the coast off California's Humboldt County on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quakes were well beneath the ocean and there were no initial reports of damage or injury. The NOAA reported that no tsunami was expected from the quakes.

The two morning earthquakes struck two days after a magnitude 7.9 quake in the Gulf of Alaska, which resulted in a tsunami watch that was later canceled.

The 5.8 earthquake struck at 8:39 a.m. about 115 miles west of Eureka, Calif., at a depth of 5 kilometers. The closest quake to shore came at 9:24 a.m. and had a magnitude of 5.0, according to the USGS. That one had a depth of 4 kilometers and was about 112 miles west of Ferndale.

"Historically this is a very active area, " said Keith Knudsen, deputy director of the Earthquake Science Center at the USGS. He said the quakes occurred at "the boundary between two plates that are moving relatively fast, past each other and we call this area the Mendocino Triple Junction, which implies there are three plates, and there are, but these particular quakes occurred in a boundary between two plates."