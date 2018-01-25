Last Thursday, the Trump administration came to the rescue of pro-life nurses and doctors who accuse hospital employers of pressuring them to perform abortions against their religion.Abortion rights groups are protesting that this Trump administration initiative amounts to a frontal assault on a woman's right to choose. Abortion rights advocates say doctors and nurses who don't want to perform abortions should go into another line of work. That's ridiculous.Pro-life isn't a fringe position. It's nearly half the nation, according to Gallup and Marist polls.In a nation split down the middle, it's inevitable that one person's rights will bump up against another person's. A pregnant woman's choice versus a nurse's conscience. Both have to be respected.Most ob-gyn physicians who identify themselves as Christian don't perform abortions, according to an American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology survey. Most medical students choose not to be instructed in abortion techniques, reports the Hastings Center, a bioethics research group.Republican lawmakers are also responding. Attached to the omnibus spending bill the House and Senate will soon debate is the Conscience Protection Act, giving doctors and nurses the legal right to sue a hospital for conscience violations. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is pushing this legislation, claiming anti-abortion advocates in New York, Washington, Oregon and other states are facing discrimination for refusing to provide abortions.Federal law already bars employers from discriminating against anti-abortion medical practitioners, but these laws failed to give them a practical remedy -- the right to file a civil suit. That's what happened to a pro-life nurse at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital. She was forced to assist in aborting and dismembering a fetus, she claimed. But her case against the hospital was thrown out of court in 2010 because she lacked the right to sue. (Mount Sinai has since changed its policy.)A sizable majority of Americans, including many with pro-choice views like mine, oppose forcing doctors and nurses to violate their consciences, according to a Marist poll. Yet the Democratic National Committee is blasting Trump's latest initiative as a "license to discriminate" against women and "rip away access to medical care." Lies and fear-mongering.That's a dangerously un-American goal. Doctors and nurses have a right to practice medicine according to their conscience. The First Amendment guarantees it. President Trump's new policy protects it.