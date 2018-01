© Brendan McDermid / Reuters



Disgraced former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 175 years in prison for the sexual abuse of some 98 Olympic athletes, the majority of whom were children at the time of his crimes.accusing him of sexual abuse during this time. US Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney was among Nassar's victims and had called for the maximum sentence possible."I just signed your death warrant," Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar in imposing the penalty, after condemning his years of abuse."Sir you knew you had a problem, that is clear to me., even before you were a doctor. You knew you could have taken yourself away from temptation," Aquilina said during the sentencing on Wednesday.," the judge added. "You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again... Everywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable."Nassar was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison, and up to 175. He has 21 days to appeal the verdict.who were also abused by the disgraced doctor.Last week, a victim impact statement by Kyle Stephens , whodescribed how the doctor abused her under the guise of medical treatment."Little girls don't stay little forever," she told the Michigan court. "They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world. Sexual abuse is so much more than a disturbing physical act. It changes the trajectory of a victim's life, and that is something that nobody has a right to do."Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of first-degree sex assault.convictions.The former team doctor apologized to his victims, saying, "I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."However,and read out a letter in which he claimed he was compelled and "manipulated" into pleading guilty. The courtroom audibly gasped as she read his letter aloud. She offered Nasser to change his plea, which he declined.