Burner or disposable smart phones purchased with cash and charged with cash or money order

Encrypted phone and web apps, including SIGNAL employed for anonymous texting

Phones issued in the name of a spouse or family member, conceivably out of reach of federal subpoenas

Members of the FBI and Justice Department's top brass at their Washington D.C.headquarters and other field offices are now using burner phones to stay under the radar of federal investigators and lawmakers, according to FBI insiders.The shocking revelations come on the heels of news that the FBI deleted thousands of text messages between anti-Trump FBI agents before investigators could review their content.While that is disturbing on one level, FBI and DOJ hierarchy employing the telecom habits of drug cartel bosses reaches a new low for the once-heralded federal law enforcement agency and the DOJ. And breaks federal laws as well.Use of such telecom devices as part of official government business violates a host of federal laws, insiders said.But that hasn't slowed their use by top law enforcement personnel in the United States.With many key personnel in the FBI currently under the microscope of the Inspector General - for potential criminal violations - top FBI and DOJ officials are communicating on disposable phones via text, voice and internet access to encrypted texting apps, FBI insiders confirm."The IG is aware of this," one FBI insider said. "They have been up on these guys for a long time.""It is OK to publicize this now, because they have dug themselves a very big hole," the FBI source said. "They have switched to burners."Multiple FBI and federal law enforcement sources disclosed earlier that the IG was running wiretaps on FBI and DOJ officials to True Pundit but requested an embargo on publishing the information which would interfere with the investigation. True Pundit agreed to withhold until given the green light to publish.