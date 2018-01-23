Fox News reports:
More than 50,000 texts were exchanged between two FBI officials who have come under fire for exchanging anti-Trump messages during the 2016 election, Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed Monday.The '50,000' number does not include the 'missing' text messages, according to Fox News.
The figure surfaced as lawmakers have been pressing for answers after revelations that the FBI "failed to preserve" five months of texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
"We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source," Sessions said in a statement provided to Fox News. "If we are successful, we will update the congressional committees immediately."
"After reviewing the voluminous records on the FBI's servers, which included over 50,000 texts, the Inspector General discovered the FBI's system failed to retain text messages for approximately 5 months between December 14, 2017 to May 17, 2017," Sessions said.
Rep. Ratcliffe and Trey Gowdy spoke with Fox News after the news broke about the 50,000 new text messages.
Ratcliffe said,
"What we learned today in the thousands of text messages that we've reviewed that perhaps they may not have done that (checked their bias at the door). There's certainly a factual basis to question whether or not they acted on that bias. We know about this insurance policy that was referenced in trying to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president."
"We learned today from information that in the immediate aftermath of his election that there may have been a 'secret society' of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI to include Page and Strzok to be working against him."
Gowdy also went off about the new Strzok and Page text messages.
Rep. Ratcliffe also tweeted about the new text messages he reviewed Monday along with Trey Gowdy.
"The thousands of texts @TGowdySC and I reviewed today revealed manifest bias among top FBI officials against @realDonaldTrump. The texts between Strzok and Page referenced a "secret society."" Ratcliffe tweeted.
