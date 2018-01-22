© Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters



quickly closed its comments section;

did not allow a right of reply to those journalists singled out for denigration in the piece;

did not allow publication of the considered response from a group of concerned academics (posted in full below);

did not respond to the group's subsequent Letter,[1] or a follow up email to it;

prevaricated in response to telephone inquiries as to whether a decision against publishing either communication from the group had or had not been taken;

failed to respond to a message to its Readers' Editor from Vanessa Beeley, one of the journalists criticised in the article.

Seeking Truth About White Helmets In Syria

Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media

Dear Mr Chadwick



We are writing in relation to an article by Olivia Solon "How Syria's White Helmets became victims of an online propaganda machine" published on 18 December. This article asserted that those who have questioned the ostensible role of the White Helmets as an impartial humanitarian organization, including the experienced journalists Vanessa Beeley and Eva Bartlett, are part of "a network of anti-imperialist activists, conspiracy theorists and trolls with the support of the Russian government ".



We sent on 23 December a request (reproduced below) to Comment is Free requesting that they consider for publication a brief (800-word) response to Solon's article. This article set out the grounds for a more serious engagement with the questions that arise from UK and US government support for media-related operations in Syria. The text of this article is reproduced below. The original is attached as a Word document, in case the embedded links do not work in the unformatted text.



Despite a second message on 28 December specifically requesting a written response to the original message on 23 December (and copied to you), we have not had any response from the Guardian other than automated acknowledgements. Before we proceed to publish this material elsewhere, it is important to document that this article has been seen by an editor and rejected (if that was the decision). I understand that Comment is Free editors are not able to reply to every pitch, but this one concerns an article that has serious implications for the Guardian's reputation.



We request therefore that you ask your editorial colleagues to respond in writing with a confirmation that our article has been seen and rejected. A one-sentence email message from an editor would be enough - we shall not bother you again.



Signed:



Prof. Tim Hayward, Professor of Environmental Political Theory, University of Edinburgh



Prof. Paul McKeigue, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Statistical Genetics, University of Edinburgh



Prof. Piers Robinson, Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism, University of Sheffield