What kind of punishment does he face?

According to a Department of Justice release Tuesday, the FBI has captured a mole that they believe had been revealing top secret identities of CIA informants to the Chinese.The New York Times reports thatAfter a "mole hunt" to capture who might have been spilling secrets, the FBI arrested a former CIA employee who was caught with top secret information.was a naturalized American citizen and had been living in Hong Kong. According to the release by the DOJ, Lee's hotel room and luggage were searched by the FBI when he visited the United States with his family in 2012. They discovered "two small books containing handwritten notes that contained classified information, including but not limited to,Lee had been employed at the CIA from 1994 to 2007 and had maintained a top secret clearance.communication.Lee was charged with unlawful retention of national defense information and appeared in a courtroom of the Eastern District of New York. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.