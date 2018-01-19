Health & Wellness
Obese child taken from her home & placed in foster care after mother made her 'dangerously overweight'
RT
Fri, 19 Jan 2018 09:35 UTC
Medical and social services staff feared for the child's safety, advocating that the child be removed from her mother's guardianship and placed into foster care. Her mother could lose custody of the child permanently after the local council took legal action against her.
Details of the case, seen by the Daily Mail, have emerged from a private family court hearing.
Leicester-based Judge Clifford Bellamy ruled that the child should be placed in foster care during the court proceedings. As the family court is closed to the public, many details of the case are closed and the child's exact weight is not known.
Bellamy said that a few months ago a doctor had examined the child and concluded her BMI was at a "dangerously high level." He also said that medical experts will give evidence on the state of her health at a later hearing.
Public Health England reports that more than one in five children is overweight or obese when they begin school. According to the NHS, one in three children in Year 6 was measured as obese or overweight in 2014/15.
Children in the most deprived areas are twice as likely to be obese than children in most affluent areas.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- FSMTC spokeswoman Maria Vorobyeva: Components for S-400 defense systems on the way to China damaged by storm
- A bombshell House Intelligence report exposing extensive FISA abuse could lead to the removal of senior government officials
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- The New Bourgeoisie, Critical Theory and Jordan B Peterson
- Axe & Molotov cocktail at Russian high school: Attackers injure 3 people, start blaze - conflicting reports - UPDATE
- Three months on, Las Vegas police still won't release basic information about Route 91 Festival massacre
- Russian stocks surge to all-time high riding strong ruble momentum
- Survival advantage: From birth on, females are hardier
- Visa won't process cryptocurrency-based transactions
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Mexico
- Pair of pit bull terriers severely maul 4-year-old in Melbourne, Florida
- Trump contradicts Israeli PM on schedule for US embassy move
- Anything to hurt Russia: US to issue 'blacklist of oligarchs' close to Putin
- Vermin, filth, drugs & suicide: Appalling conditions in Britain's 'worst' prison (PHOTOS)
- Turkey begins cross-border shelling of Syrian Kurds in Afrin
- Archeologists unearth evidence of 'unusually sophisticated' technology beneath ancient 'pyramid' on Greek island of Keros
- Millions of "mishandled" dollars funneled from Australian govt to Clinton Foundation now under investigation by FBI
- Rape charges against Oxford University student dropped after new review of evidence
- Pope Francis angers victims of pedophile priest by saying their allegations are 'defamation'
- Mattis threatens world with American military retaliation if it doesn't bow to the Empire
- FSMTC spokeswoman Maria Vorobyeva: Components for S-400 defense systems on the way to China damaged by storm
- A bombshell House Intelligence report exposing extensive FISA abuse could lead to the removal of senior government officials
- Three months on, Las Vegas police still won't release basic information about Route 91 Festival massacre
- Trump contradicts Israeli PM on schedule for US embassy move
- Anything to hurt Russia: US to issue 'blacklist of oligarchs' close to Putin
- Turkey begins cross-border shelling of Syrian Kurds in Afrin
- Millions of "mishandled" dollars funneled from Australian govt to Clinton Foundation now under investigation by FBI
- Mattis threatens world with American military retaliation if it doesn't bow to the Empire
- Russian election 2018: The West's 'only' opposition to Putin is Navalny who has a criminal record and 2% support
- Putin under no moral obligation to stop Israel from bombing Syria, doing so would make the situation worse
- Trump's destabilizing and escalating threats against Iran
- 'All debts are paid': France clarifies position on Czarist-era bond claims
- Why Russia grants temporary status to refugees
- Poll: US world approval rating plummets to a 10-year-low, lower than China's
- Afrin tensions: US warns Turkey against actions on Syrian Kurds - Ankara will carry out military op
- Russian FM Lavrov: Iran nuclear deal collapse could spell grave consequences for the Korean peninsula
- Russian OSCE envoy Alexander Lukashevich: US fosters civil war by arming Ukrainian radicals with heavy weapons
- Despite Trump's 'excellent' bill of health, FakeNews CNN doctor insists president has heart disease
- Youtube continues its war on information, implements greater controls over video creators
- Delirious British Lord Paddy Ashdown issues harebrained warning of war with Russia because of Brexit and Trump
- The New Bourgeoisie, Critical Theory and Jordan B Peterson
- Axe & Molotov cocktail at Russian high school: Attackers injure 3 people, start blaze - conflicting reports - UPDATE
- Russian stocks surge to all-time high riding strong ruble momentum
- Visa won't process cryptocurrency-based transactions
- Vermin, filth, drugs & suicide: Appalling conditions in Britain's 'worst' prison (PHOTOS)
- Rape charges against Oxford University student dropped after new review of evidence
- Pope Francis angers victims of pedophile priest by saying their allegations are 'defamation'
- 5 men have pedophile ring charges dropped, lash out at 'serial fantasist' accuser
- Sweden may deploy Army in no-go zones ravaged by organized crime
- Tension relief? Pornhub stats rocket in Hawaii after false ballistic missile alarm
- Palestinian-American businessman Amer Otham arrested by ICE after getting deportation reprieve
- Putin takes icy dip to commemorate baptism of Christ, later attends memorial for siege of Leningrad where brother was killed (VIDEO)
- Newsweek headquarters raided by Manhattan DA
- While Trump is giving out fake news awards, WikiLeaks reminds us BOTH parties are liars
- President Trump announces the 2017 Fake News Awards!
- Car slams into Rio beach crowd, killing infant girl & injuring 15 others
- Fancy Bears leak reveals IOC & WADA 'botched' doping controls at Rio 2016
- Pele in hospital after collapsing at home of 'severe exhaustion'
- After preemptive denial, actor Michael Douglas is accused of sexual harassment
- Saying things that a government official doesn't like can get you arrested
- Archeologists unearth evidence of 'unusually sophisticated' technology beneath ancient 'pyramid' on Greek island of Keros
- Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 1967 speech: 'A genuine revolution of values'
- Book Review: Norman Finkelstein's 'Gaza' is an exhaustive act of witness
- Col. Jacques Hogard: The Hague has been biased & anti-Serbian for 25 years
- Scapegoating Jews, whitewashing Anglo-Saxons. Idea of Western supremacy over Russia is not a Jewish invention
- Churchill: Hero, racist, and imperialist
- The radical legacy of Martin Luther King - 'The Most Dangerous Negro'
- Debunking Russia Insider editor Charles Bausman's view of Jewish origins of Russian history's ills
- Divers in Mexico discover underwater tunnel network that could shine new light on ancient Mayan civilization
- 'Made in America': El Salvador's mass graves are the worst "shitholes"
- Drugs and corruption: How US money propped up former Peruvian president Fujimori
- Syria's de-mining operation uncovers ancient Greek mosaic floor
- From Siberia to Crimea: A look back at US-Russian relations and imperial interests
- Oldest of its kind: Ancient icy tomb of Scythian prince discovered in Siberia
- DNA analysis finds food poisoning bacteria caused Mexican epidemic
- Politization of child support: From welfare state to police state
- The CIA's long-standing policy of assassinating international leaders - and getting away with it
- Artefacts dating back to Ice Age found by villagers near Thirsk, UK
- Strange fates of those who saw JFK shot
- Russian archaeologists discover new species of 10-ton, 40-foot dinosaur in Siberia
- Survival advantage: From birth on, females are hardier
- Study: Nearly imperceptible changes in how people move could diagnose neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism
- UN climate change predictions challenged by mainstream study
- Where can you find chunks of the meteor that blew up over Michigan?
- Why feminist theory isn't responsible scholarship
- 'Potentially hazardous' asteroid predicted to pass close
- Consumers beware: Microwaves could be as bad for the environment as cars, suggests new research
- Russia's Kaspersky Lab discovers WhatsApp virus with features not 'seen anywhere else'
- Incoming: Massive house-sized asteroid will fly close to Earth next week
- Incoming: NASA warns another giant asteroid will hurtle past earth in early February
- Snip, snip: You may already be immune to CRISPR gene-editing technology
- Creator tells Sputnik: Anti-CCTV glasses 'give us the option of autonomy'
- Hijacking children's brains: The era of 'Digital Addiction'
- The lucid mind: Scientists may have found key to making the brain stay young
- Robotics creator of Sophia crafting humanoid 'social robots' designed to win trust from humans
- Why do hurricanes form eyes?
- Possible nova in southern Constellation Musca
- Reservoir 'swans': Aquatic robots deployed to monitor water pollution without disturbing surroundings
- New study shows how brain networks are linked to chronic pain
- Cryogenics and 3-D printing creates super soft structures that replicate brain and lungs
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Mexico
- Pair of pit bull terriers severely maul 4-year-old in Melbourne, Florida
- Cold snap hits Lake Michigan
- A dark December: In one month Moscow totals 6 minutes of sunlight while Belgium bears just 10.5 hours
- Snow blankets all 50 American states for the first time since 2010
- Rare tornado touches down in Carinthia, Austria
- Thousands evacuated as river levels rise in Asunción, Paraguay
- Man has 'left testicle ripped off' by savage dog while trying to stop it attacking woman in Romania
- Pedestrians get blown away in shocking footage as 140kph gusts sweep across the Netherlands (VIDEO)
- Fascinating photos of rare natural snowballs rolled by the wind in Scotland
- Four killed and flights suspended as storm batters Europe
- Great Lakes ice coverage almost 3 times bigger than on this date in 2017
- Earthquake in Öræfajökull volcano in Iceland
- Sinkhole opens up and swallows elderly woman in Rome
- Mud volcano erupts in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan
- Snowstorm leads to over 500 collisions in North Carolina, state of emergency declared
- SOTT Focus: Storms Batter The Netherlands: All Five Dutch Storm Gates Closed For The First Time In History
- Mass of dead and dying seabirds on Bay of Plenty shores in New Zealand
- Shallow 5.8 magnitude off Raoul Island, New Zealand
- Winter Storm Inga: Travel chaos, power outages and at least 10 killed in southern US
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- 'No dessert until you eat your cricket': Insects set to enter market after EU ruling
- Europe open for Monsanto's glyphosate poisoning (VIDEO)
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Billie Gene's not my lover, and neither is Genetic Determinism
- Obese child taken from her home & placed in foster care after mother made her 'dangerously overweight'
- This type of probiotic reverses depression
- Fat is My Friend
- Illinois Dept of Health reports second case of measles in two days at O'Hare airport
- Big Pharma infiltrates the Boston Museum of Science to spread mental illness narrative
- World Health Organization: All of Sao Paulo, Brazil at risk for yellow fever
- Russian health ministry reports 80% drop in alcohol consumption as Russians embrace healthier lifestyles
- 'Dangerous manoeuvre': Man ruptures throat by trying to keep a sneeze at bay
- Overwhelmed by flu cases, Texas school district cancels classes for a week
- Dr. Gilles-Eric Seralini reveals the toxicity of formulants and heavy metals in glyphosate-based herbicides
- Timing matters: Why it's important when and how you take nutritional supplements
- Interest in the ketogenic diet grows for weight loss and type 2 diabetes in mainstream medicine
- Wired child: Is 'smart tech' making kids dumber?
- Dishonest and disgraceful: Monsanto wants to disguise its genetically engineered foods as "Biofortified"
- Can dirt save humanity from an infectious apocalypse?
- Lourdes, France: Nine year old boy dies of flu as epidemic continues
- The long-term consequences of cannabis use on the brain
- Read to lead and learn: How to digest books 'above your level' and increase intelligence
- Study finds young men prefer women of normal weight between 110 and 150 pounds over skinnier peers
- The Non-Scientist's Guide to Reading and Understanding a Scientific Paper
- Leading a happier life is about individual growth through finding meaning
- Parents who do these 3 things likely to raise violent narcissists
- More and more Russians believe in life after death
- Reciting complex Sanskrit chants shown to boost cognitive regions in brain
- The great unravelling: Why we must break to make ourselves whole
- Once you change the stories you tell yourself, you change your life
- SOTT Focus: What if Everything We've Been Told About Depression is Wrong?
- Perfectionism: The risky personality trait on the rise in the young
- 10 years of research reveal multiple causes to bipolar disorder
- Common thinking errors: How to recognize logical fallacies so that they can be prevented
- Rethinking gratitude for the new year
- Truly understanding the reasons why procrastination happens takes looking at multiple variables
- Study finds psychopaths use these words twice as often as others
- When and how to show courage in the face of feeling vulnerable
- What's driving young peoples' obsession with perfection?
- Chronic morning headaches linked to depression and anxiety
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Repeated Mothman sightings in Chicago
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
Quote of the Day
People convince themselves of their own lies, becoming victims of their own inventions as they begin to direct their lives by standards of behavior, ideas, feelings, or instincts which do not correspond to their inner reality. What is truly serious in this matter is that the individual loses all points of reference regarding what comprises truth, and what comprises lies. He becomes used to considering as true only that which is convenient for his personal interests; everything that is in opposition to his self-esteem or in conflict with already established prejudices, he considers false.
Recent Comments
It slipped my mind completely - visit mycvp.com. Read the book Ethiopia is Atlantis! That fact has been proven beyond any shadow of doubt, with...
That whole area was civilized by the Ethiopians, who were the first people in the world. They had the most sophisticated of everything, including...
Climate change is obvious. Debating it is such a waste of time. But stalling the debate is a strategy, obviously. But WHAT are the real causes?...
The US is a desperate empire that it knows it is failing big time and they are lashing out at every turn. America is like the cornered animal and...
Some interesting questions ... Has anybody but me noticed how strange is a press conference under armed security? Was the armed security there to...
Comment: See also: