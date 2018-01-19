© Reuters / Marko Djurica



Russia has accused the US of fueling the conflict in Ukraine after the ultra-nationalist Ukrainian Azov battalion was spotted wielding American-made TOW anti-tank weaponry, according to Moscow's envoy to the OSCE.Russia is concerned that the US is encouraging Kiev to solve the Donbass conflict with force by supplying it with "defensive" heavy weaponry. The concern stems from the infamously violent, nationalist Azov battalion having been spotted in eastern Ukraine armed with an American anti-tank missile.Lukashevich noted, adding that a Boeing P-8A, designed to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance missions, was also seen flying over the conflict zone.In December Washington offered Ukraine "enhanced defensive capabilities," after the Trump administration approved plans to supply Kiev with lethal weapons.Lukashevich called the supply of American weapons to Kiev a "foreign policy of civil war" which is being fueled by "Maidan sponsors," politically as well as through "technical, military, and intelligence assistance."Following the 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev, militants from the Azov Battalion were organized and incorporated into the Ukrainian National Guard, used in Kiev's military action against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.Although Kiev sought to include the Azov Battalion in a training program run by US Army units in western Ukraine, in 2015 the US House of Representatives unanimously adopted legislation outlawing the training and arming of the group. It referred to the battalion as "openly neo-Nazi" and "fascist," and prohibited US instructors from training or arming them.