ukraine tanks
© Mykola Lazarenko/Press Office of the President of Ukraine/TASS
Russia has warned the US and Canada about consequences of arms shipments to Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Pyotr Ilyichev said that shipments of US and Canadian weapons to Ukraine are pushing the country's leadership to new military adventures.

The diplomat drew attention to reports that Canada announced its readiness to issue licenses to its companies for arms deliveries to Ukraine, and American companies, in particular the manufacturer of hand grenade launchers Airtronic USA, "are already supplying weapons to Kiev, gaining a consent of both the State Department and the Pentagon behind-the-scenes, although officially the US declares that there is no final decision on this matter."

"We would like to recommend those who are pushing (the countries) to such decisions and take them, to think about responsibility. It is clear that the pumping of Ukraine with American and Canadian means of war pushes the country's leadership, which sabotages the Minsk agreements, to new military adventures. Everyone should understand that the conflict in the Donbass will not be resolved by force, and those who give arms to the murderers will be to blame for the death of people there, "Ilyichev said.

Earlier it was reported that Canada had put Ukraine on the list of countries that are allowed to sell Canadian automatic weapons. The corresponding information was published by the Canada Gazette, the official publication of the Canadian government. The document notes that applications for the import or export of goods, according to national legislation, are considered by the Government of Canada on a case-by-case basis in accordance with Canadian international and defense policies. At present, this list includes 39 countries, most of them are NATO members.