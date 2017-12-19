© Mykola Lazarenko/Press Office of the President of Ukraine/TASS

Russia has warned the US and Canada about consequences of arms shipments to Ukraine.The diplomat drew attention to reports that Canada announced its readiness to issue licenses to its companies for arms deliveries to Ukraine, and American companies, in particular the manufacturer of hand grenade launchers Airtronic USA, "are already supplying weapons to Kiev, gaining a consent of both the State Department and the Pentagon behind-the-scenes, although officially the US declares that there is no final decision on this matter."Earlier it was reported that Canada had put Ukraine on the list of countries that are allowed to sell Canadian automatic weapons. The corresponding information was published by the Canada Gazette, the official publication of the Canadian government. The document notes that applications for the import or export of goods, according to national legislation, are considered by the Government of Canada on a case-by-case basis in accordance with Canadian international and defense policies. At present, this list includes 39 countries, most of them are NATO members.