© Fox News



Fox News' Tucker Carlson took on illegal immigrant lawyer Cesar Vargas Monday, and it didn't go great for Vargas.Carlson first asked Vargas, "Let me ask you a really simple question. If more immigration always makes the country richer, then why does the state with the most immigration, which is California, keep getting poorer? It now has more poverty than any state. One out of five Californians is poor. If immigration makes us richer, why is California getting poorer? What is the answer to that I wonder?"Vargas answered, "Well I would just say that California has a surplus of more than $10 billion into their state economy. Why? Because many factors. But, because it's a welcoming state...""Wait a second. Wait a second," The Daily Caller co-founder replied, adding, "California's gotten poorer -- one in five Californians is poor. That was not the case when I grew up in California. It has the most immigration. So if immigration always makes us more prosperous, why is the opposite happening in California? It's a very simple question."Vargas answered, "Well, I think there is many factors. I don't think it has to do with immigration. I think it has to do with the fact that we have to manage budgets right. And I think Republicans and Democrats would agree on that..."Tucker responded, "Oh, they have nothing to do with it? Even though California is now poorer than Mississippi -- immigration, which is the main thing that separates California from Mississippi, has no role in that, because why? Do you have data on that or you just kind of don't want to admit it like everyone else?""Well I also don't think that we have data to blame immigrants for every problem of the world," Vargas said."Well, no no no, we're giving them credit for every success. We're saying this country's rich because of immigrants. Here's the state with the most immigrants. Why is it the poorest state? I mean, am I being crazy? I think it's a fair question," Carlson asked.Vargas responded, "Well, I also say that California has a surplus, right now, with the economy's doing very well. And why? Because maybe of immigrants. So I could always also say that immigrants are-California's doing great because of immigrants. But, there's many factors into play. But I would just say Tucker, that, you know, at the end of the day...""It's doing so well that it's the poorest state," The Daily Caller co-founder sarcastically shot back while laughing.Carlson said, "How about this? Why don't we stop with the magical thinking and get real? Because things are changing really fast in this country, and we care about our country, we want it to be the best it can be. And the point is not to make other countries happy, it's to protect our people. So, I hope you'll give us a pass on trying to think that through in a rational way."