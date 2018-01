"As I attempted to ask questions in Roosevelt Room of Trump, WH press aides shouted in my face to drown out my questions. I have never encountered that before."

"What occurred reminded me of something I would see in a different country. Certainly not at the WH. Certainly not in the U.S."



"When I tried to follow up on this in the Oval Office, Trump told me to get "out." We then went to the Roosevelt Room where WH aides obstructed us from asking questions."

CNN's Jim Acosta is a White House correspondent so he should, for the most part, just report the news and be non-partisan.On Tuesday in the White House Oval Office, Acosta was unhinged, claiming White House aides shouted in his face to drown out his questions.President Trump then pointed at Jim Acosta and said "out".Jim Acosta tweeted...President Trump ordered Acosta 'out' of the Oval Office after the CNN reporter's embarrassing temper tantrum.Acosta could not stop whining about the incident...According to The Gateway Pundit , Jim Acosta is extremely disrespectful towards President Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; he should have had his press pass pulled a long time ago.