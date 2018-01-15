Like our page on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Palestinian activists decry move as flagrant violation of freedoms of opinion, expression.Israeli officials, including Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked recently met with Facebook representatives, who were threatened with prosecution if they did not meet Israeli demands to delete the accounts of several Palestinian activists.Facebook has so far complied with almost all of Shaked's requests.Ghazi Bani Odeh of the Palestinian Centre for the Development of Media Freedoms, a Palestinian NGO, said Israel was relying on a series of "understandings," reached with Facebook two years ago, to remove any content deemed "incitement to violence."According to Bani Odeh, Facebook has never taken similar action against what he described as "dozens" of Israeli Facebook pages known for inciting violence against Palestinians and their property.