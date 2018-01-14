The co-founder of the world's largest social-media business saw his fortune fall $3.3 billion Friday after he posted plans to shift users' news feeds toward content from family and friends at the expense of material from media outlets and businesses.
Comment:Facebook blocking dissent? Zuckerberg announces changes to news feed making media less prominent
Shares of Menlo Park, California-based Facebook tumbled 4.5 percent on Friday in New York, cutting Zuckerberg's fortune to $74 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He lost his place as the world's fourth-richest person to Spanish retail billionaire Amancio Ortega.
The drop wiped out much of the $4.5 billion Zuckerberg, 33, had added this year through Thursday. The world's 500 richest people gained $1 trillion in 2017 and an additional $192 billion in the first two weeks of 2018, according to the Bloomberg index.