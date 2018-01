© AP



Shortly before Kushner accompanied Trump on his first diplomatic trip to Israel in May,There was a time when we all went along withby the religion or political background or business activities of the peacemakers. Even when, during the Clinton administration,- their lead negotiator, Dennis Ross, a former prominent staff member of the most powerful Israeli lobby group, AIPAC (The American Israel Public Affairs Committee) - the Western press scarcely mentioned this. Only in Israel was it news, where the Maariv newspaper called them "the mission of four Jews".The Israeli writer and activist, Meron Benvenisti, wrote in Ha'aretz newspaper that while the ethnic origin of the four US diplomats may be irrelevant,and that at least one member of the State Department team was selected for the task because heThe tremendous influence of the Jewish establishment on the Clinton administration found its clearest manifestation inBut lest they be accused of antisemitism, said Benvenisti, the Palestinians "cannot, God forbid, talk about Clinton's 'Jewish connection'..."When Trump's Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner became the disgraceful President's peace "envoy", the Palestinians, well aware that he supported the continued - and internationally illegal - colonisation of Arab land, even politely welcomed his sudden exaltation as peacemaker.But Dennis Ross, the ex-AIPAC man whose bias towards Israel was criticised by Jewish colleagues as well as Arabs, hugely supported Kushner when he was appointed Trump's special envoy. As for Trump, here is the official record of his thoughts on the prowess of Jared Kushner: "Ya know what, Jared is such a good kid, and he'll make a deal with Israel [sic] that no one else can. He's a natural, he's a great deal, he's a natural - ya know what I was talking about, natural - he's a natural dealmaker. Everyone likes him."As a real estate investor, Kushner may indeed be a "natural dealmaker". But no one expected to discover - as they did in the New York Times a few days ago - that shortly before Kushner accompanied Trump on his first diplomatic trip to Israel in May, his family real estate company received about $30m (£22m) in investments from Menora Mivtachim, one of Israel's largest insurers and financial institutions.according to the New York Times.But as the paper said, quite apart from Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,Tut tut. How could this be? Doesn't the New York Times accept that Kushner "takes the ethics rules very seriously" (this from a White House press secretary) and that while Kushner Companies cannot be stopped from doing business with a foreign company just because Kushner works for the US administration; it "does no business with foreign sovereigns or governments".even though he resigned as chief executive in January of last year. My favourite quotation came from one of Kushner's lawyers, Abbe D Lowell, who said thatAnd if a future member of a principal US Middle East peace-negotiating team happened - just by chance, mind you -(his ethnic origins as irrelevant as we must regard Kushner's) and,that was doing business with, let us say, companies in Saudi Arabia, Egypt or - even, heaven spare us - in Ramallah in the Palestinian West Bank,for a chap whose only desire in life was to bring peace to Israelis and Palestinians. And ifno one would turn a hair or suggest that anything was just a bit remiss or - let us not use the word "unethical" for a moment - not really quite the appropriate thing to do.After all, elected American officials have always been a bit sceptical about Arab financial "help" to the US, even when the aid has come free of charge and with no interest attached.- one of the world's richest men, currently residing on a mattress in the Riyadh Ritz Hotel as an unwilling guest of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman - who in 2001. He also mentioned the Palestinian cause because, he said, "reporters have since the attack repeatedly asked how to eradicate terrorism". America had to understand, he said, that "if it wants to extract the roots of this ridiculous and terrible act, this issue has to be solved".Whoops! This self-evident truth was far too much forBut it did show how sensitive can be the connection between money - even donations from an Arab - and politics in the Middle East-US axis.- who obviously approved of his father-in-law's grotesque decision to accept Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, thus cutting the Palestinians out of the "natural deal" which Trump claimed he could secure. And most surely, Kushner's real estate company's relationship with Israeli financial institutions have nothing to do with that.