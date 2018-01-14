The media agencies 'Russia Today' and 'Sputnik' proved the existence of 10 American military bases in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.
However, Iranian intelligence agencies have provided more detailed data, which suggests that there are 14 American bases in Syria, of which 12 are located in the north of the country and 2 in the south. What is more, Turkish media outlets have reported about the existence of 13 US arms depots in Kurd territories, which are located in close proximity to American bases.
- The Dirik base
- The Sabakh-al-Khair base
- The Ayn-Issa base
- The Tal al-Saman base
- The Al-Tabka base
- The Al-Djalbiat base
- The Kharb Ishk base
- The Jebel Mashnur base
Comment: Assad tells Macron that France 'spearheaded support for terrorism' in Syria so 'they have no right to talk about peace'
- The Sirin base
- The Al-Talf n0 1. and 2 bases
- The Tal-Tamir base
- The Manbidj base
- The Aleppo base
The presence of American military infrastructure in northern Syria is evidence, that the Americans are stabilising their position in the region for a long time. The bases' geographical locations correspond with the widened territory of Syrian Kurdistan, the autonomy of which is secured by the Pentagon by deliveries of light and heavy armaments and military vehicles to the Kurds. The arming of Syrian Kurds and the breakaway of this territory corresponds to the new plan of proxy warfare to contain Iran in Syria and the eastern Mediterranean.
Comment: That's a lot of bases considering the US lost its illegal war against the legitimate government of Syria, and were never welcome to being with. Clearly it serves as the ideal location to continue training and arming their proxy-army ISIS and from which they can continue to launch attacks on those who do not capitulate to the US imperliast agenda:
- US-Created Chaos in Afghanistan May Use ISIS to Target Russia in Great Game of Global Control
- Trump Claims US Defeated ISIS, But Terrorists Still Emerging from US Bases in Syria
- Drones used in attack on Russia's bases in Syria "could only be shipped from US"
- Russia has proof that the US continues to train ISIS in Syria
- Behind the Headlines: Kurdistan and Catalonia: The Politics of Self-Determination