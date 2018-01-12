© FNA



Volunteer civilians who are willing "to temporarily serve as inspectors in the expulsion of asylum seekers" will be given a bonus payment of up to 30,000 shekels ($8,705), Haaretz reported.from March 2018, as well as 40 investigators for the unit that examines asylum requests".According to the newspaper, the job "would entail holding hearings for the asylum seekers; interviewing and documenting the ones prepared to leave 'voluntarily'; coordinating and issuing travel papers and coordinating flights; accompanying asylum seekers; and monitoring their re-entry to their countries or origin or elsewhere."The others would be involved in the "enforcement of laws against asylum seekers and their employers.".Israel has approved a plan to force asylum seekers to choose between indefinite detention in an Israeli prison or deportation to a third country in Africa.The migrants were told they had three months to leave, drawing condemnation by activists who stressed that the Israeli's government move would endanger people's lives.The United Nations on Tuesday called on Israel to scrap a new program forcing thousands of African migrants out of the country, condemning it as incoherent and unsafe.The plan was widely criticised when first unveiled last year, but the UN refugee agency sounded a fresh alarm after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement early this month that the program had begun.UNHCR Spokesman William Spindler told reporters in Geneva that the program was not "coherent" and "has been implemented not in a very transparent manner."Currently, Israel is home to about 40,000 asylum seekers, according to government figures, which includes 27,500 Eritrean and 7,800 Sudanese asylum seekers, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has reported.Israel has not clearly said where the migrants will go, but tacitly recognises it is too dangerous to return the Sudanese and Eritreans home.