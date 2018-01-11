Syria hospitals
Syria has hit back at France for believing Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra sources that the Syrian military was targeting hospitals and civilians in the jihadist-held province of Idlib in the country's northwest.

"The Syrian Arab Republic is surprised at insistence of the French Foreign Ministry to continue the campaign of misleading the French public opinion about what is happening in Syria, exploiting the humanitarian sides to divert attention from the failure of the policies it has adopted towards Syria," an official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Thursday.

The source said that the French Foreign Ministry has shown a great ignorance of what is happening in the countryside of Idleb, and therefore it should know that Jabhat al-Nusra is listed by the United Nations as a terrorist organization, SANA reported.

The source said that France, whose citizens in Paris and other French cities suffered from trans-border Takfiri terrorism that threatens the international peace and stability as a whole, should take clear stances towards terrorism and adopt a new approach that matches with the De Gaulle's independent approach of the French policy, the SANA report said.Mainstream media also ran with the fake narrative.

