"We warn the US against attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

In 1953 Washington and Britain overthrew the democratically elected government ofand installed a dictator to rule Iran for the benefit of Washington and the British. In declassified documents, the CIA has admitted its role in overthrowing the Iranian government. The overthrow pattern is always the same. Washington hires protesters, then introduces violence, controls the explanation, and unseats the government.Ever since the Iranian Revolution that overthrew the Washington-installed dictator in 1979, Washington has been trying to regain control of Iran. In 2009 Washington financed the "Green Revolution," which was an attempt to overthrow the Ahmadinejad government.Today Washington is again at work against the Iranian people.Are these Iranian protesters utterly stupid or are they hired to commit treason against their country.Why does Iran, like Venezuela, Ukraine, and Russia herself, permit foreign-funded operatives to attempt to destabilize the government? Are these governments so brainwashed by the West that they think that democracy means permitting foreign agents to attempt to overthrow the government?Are governments so intimidated by the Western presstitutes that they find it challenging to defend themselves against foreign-paid provocateurs?Having succeeded in causing violent protests in Iran,. Will Washington get away with it?Iran's fate is up to Russia and China. If Washington succeeds in destabilizing Iran, Russia and China are next. Russia seems to understand this. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said yesterday:The leader of Turkey has aligned with Russia, declaring "obviously some people from abroad are provoking the situation.", who are constantly lied to by "their" government and by the presstitute lie factories such as CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, BBC.Trump and Haley are the type of loudmouths who are likely to break Washington's power and influence over the world. They "take names," admit that they bribe foreign leaders, and issue insane threats. If this doesn't wake up the rest of the world, nothing will.