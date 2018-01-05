Some residents of a village west of Edmonton awoke earlier this week to a very loud bang, and in the morning they reported cracks in homes and the ground.Alberta Beach mayor Jim Benedict says people thought something had hit their houses ---- very early Tuesday morning.Fitzgerald says staff can't confirm their exact location due to the low magnitude and the sparsity of nearby seismic stations, but he says initial information shows they were consistent with reports of an earthquake near Alberta Beach.Benedict says the water table in the area is high and says it's possible it froze and "popped.""I slept through it. I had people phoning me saying they'd heard it at 1:30 and they thought there was an explosion somewhere," Benedict said.Benedict said the reports of possible damage were at homes close to the shore of Lac Ste. Anne.He said on Tuesday, he noticed the ice on the lake had heaved and open water appeared.