Two people killed by lightning strike in Turi

One child and an adult died while another person is in hospital after they were struck by lightning in Turi, Molo sub-county, yesterday.

Turi Location Chief Thomas Mose said the two, aged four and 20 years, were struck in their house. Mr Mose said the lightning struck at around 4 pm, leaving their father injured.

The chief said neighbours heard loud thunder and rushed to the homestead but found the two already dead.

The father was taken to Molo Sub-County Hospital.