Julian Assange
The folks at NBC News on Tuesday tried to prop up a failing and flailing New York Times story - one of many - on the Trump Russia saga which has largely been fabricated by the mainstream media as little more than red meat for their ignorant readers.

Then Julian Assange decided to intervene.

His disdain for the mainstream media may be unrivaled even by the millions of Americans who do not trust a single word it prints.

Follow the Tweets below:



Ouch.