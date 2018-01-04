Society's Child
Ouch: Wikileaks drops 200+ emails proving widespread NBC collusion with Hillary after NBC news defends bogus NY Times Trump-Russia story
True Pundit
Tue, 02 Jan 2018 00:01 UTC
Then Julian Assange decided to intervene.
His disdain for the mainstream media may be unrivaled even by the millions of Americans who do not trust a single word it prints.
Follow the Tweets below:
Ouch.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Theft: Israel 'confiscates' money from Palestinians in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem
- Statement by UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty & human rights in the US
- 'Anonymous sources' claim Russia's sneaking oil to North Korea
- 'Legal action is imminent': Trump attorney sends Bannon cease and desist letter over 'disparaging' comments
- Bannon reportedly loses support of billionaire Rebekah Mercer after he suggests running for president himself
- Mom found dead after man discovers her 4yo daughter playing alone in the snow
- 48 dead after tragic bus accident on 'Devil's Curve' along Peruvian coast
- "He looked as if he'd seen a ghost": New book says Donald Trump didn't want to be president
- Arizona National Guard military police ship out to help in Guantanamo
- Mount St. Helens has experienced 40 earthquakes since New Years day
- Trehalose, a popular sugar additive, may have fueled the spread of two strains of C. difficile superbug
- House Intelligence will get 'all' documents and witnesses it sought from DOJ, says Nunes
- Ouch: Wikileaks drops 200+ emails proving widespread NBC collusion with Hillary after NBC news defends bogus NY Times Trump-Russia story
- German study: Rise in violent crime due to migrants but not refugees, and higher incidence in reporting
- Huge cracks appear on hillside prompting evacuation at Rattlesnake Ridge, US (VIDEO)
- Florida has snow for first time in 29 years
- Intense storm produces large hail accumulations in Biblián, Ecuador
- Plane vanishes from radar midflight over Texas
- Actual Russiagate evidence? Still missing
- Norway suspends weapons exports to UAE amid accusations of war crimes and torture in Yemen
- Theft: Israel 'confiscates' money from Palestinians in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem
- 'Anonymous sources' claim Russia's sneaking oil to North Korea
- 'Legal action is imminent': Trump attorney sends Bannon cease and desist letter over 'disparaging' comments
- Bannon reportedly loses support of billionaire Rebekah Mercer after he suggests running for president himself
- "He looked as if he'd seen a ghost": New book says Donald Trump didn't want to be president
- House Intelligence will get 'all' documents and witnesses it sought from DOJ, says Nunes
- Actual Russiagate evidence? Still missing
- Norway suspends weapons exports to UAE amid accusations of war crimes and torture in Yemen
- Trump lawyers make solid case for freeing Julian Assange in legal filing
- Chairman of Russia's biggest bank sees geopolitical catastrophe if West ramps sanctions up further
- WikiLeaks issues (another) firm denial to head of Podesta think tank - Russia not source of leaked emails
- Best of the Web: Stephen Cohen: Why Russians think America is waging war against them
- Pointless socialite brat who's running as Russian presidential candidate mocks and dances drunk in front of church on New Year's
- Trump dossier "ex"-spy Chris Steele doubled his profits last year
- Iranian protests signify deep state's unfinished business
- N. Korea calls S. Korea on cross-border hotline, first contact in two years
- China amassing troops, tanks to N. Korea border 'prep for war'
- Nix the single market! Britain could join despised TPP instead
- 'Mine's bigger', Trump dares Kim Jong-un to compare nuclear buttons
- 'Afghan-US airstrike attack on ISIS' kills at least 1 civilian, 13 disfigured
- Statement by UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty & human rights in the US
- Mom found dead after man discovers her 4yo daughter playing alone in the snow
- 48 dead after tragic bus accident on 'Devil's Curve' along Peruvian coast
- Arizona National Guard military police ship out to help in Guantanamo
- Ouch: Wikileaks drops 200+ emails proving widespread NBC collusion with Hillary after NBC news defends bogus NY Times Trump-Russia story
- German study: Rise in violent crime due to migrants but not refugees, and higher incidence in reporting
- Plane vanishes from radar midflight over Texas
- Symbolic? Blaze breaks out at Clintons' home in upstate New York
- Kazakhstan passes legislation for compulsory chemical castration of pedophiles
- LA FBI agent accused of drugging, assaulting FBI colleague
- Right man for the job? New York University hires "All I Want For Christmas is White Genocide" professor
- Scared cop tries to kill dog but misses and shoots 9yo girl in the head instead
- Son's 'murder countdown' posted online prior to gruesome attack on New Year's Eve
- 'Homeless hero' who helped Manchester bombing victims admits to robbing them too
- New year brings 10 percent raise in cost of medicines by top drug manufacturers
- These are some of the fake images of 'Iran' being shared on social media
- Germans trust police and schools more than bankers & media, New Year survey finds
- Normalizing the sexualization of children: Boy, 10, founds a drag club for kids in NYC
- 'Leader, we're ready!' 10,000s march across Iran in the support of the government and the Supreme Leader Khamenei
- SOTT Focus: Dutch Teacher Abuses 13-year-old Girl, Court Acquits Him of Rape Because 'No Question of Violence'
- Unknown Native American population revealed by DNA study
- England's soggy historical place names could predict the climate future
- Asbestos' deadly come-back: US corporations would rather let workers die on factory floor than pay disability claims
- Supernova SN 185 of 185AD could have been an exploding comet
- Tantalus bowl: Rare ancient artifact dating back to the 4th century AD proves the Romans were the original pranksters
- Declassified documents reveal British government sought Loyalist paramilitaries to assassinate Irish leader Haughey in 1985
- Perfectly preserved 130-million-year-old dinosaur eggs unearthed in China
- The UN's role in exporting feminist ideology
- Ancient military fortress network discovered in northern Syria
- Data hidden in Inca knot code discovered by Harvard undergrad
- Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal secrets of mysterious Polynesians
- Romanticizing the hunter-gatherer way of life
- "What were they thinking?!" Russian intellectuals on the Russian Revolution
- Jomon pottery gives clues to ancient culture
- Halley's comet and the calendar
- Sigmund Fraud? New bio traces Freud's journey from one crackpot idea to the next
- Stone Age-carved rocks discovered on Danish island
- The WWII baby-in-a-box mystery: Genetics testing and detective work find abandoned baby's family, over 70 years later
- Ancient Biblical city destroyed by earthquake 1,400 years ago uncovered in underwater excavations
- "Great Man-Made River": Muammar Gaddafi's gift to Libya
- Secret writing in mummy cases is revealed by new scan technique
- New study traces electric currents that flow along Earth's magnetic field
- China sets it's sights to become world's leading cyber power by 2035
- Breakthrough genetic treatment for rare form of blindness will cost $850,000, if it works
- SpaceX to launch top secret Zuma satellite for US government
- Social media: Can we take back power from the tech giants and their government overlords?
- Earth's thermostat discovered in rocks: Regulates planet and helps recover from ice ages
- First total lunar eclipse on January 31st
- Study predicts next phase of solar cycle will bring on 'Mini Ice Age' as early as 2020
- Research indicates multiple causes for whale strandings
- Did comet impacts kill lots of animals in Alaska?
- 7 surprising statistics about Twitter in America
- Fembot fatale? Sex bots could potentially be hacked to murder people in future
- The reason some people don't learn from mistakes, their brains are not really processing the information
- Reality check: The Sun is cooling faster than anyone suspected - and lowering Earth's temperature along with it
- Jupiter's UV Aurora
- The minds of plants: From the memories of flowers to the sociability of trees, the cognitive capacities of our vegetal cousins are all around us
- Rewriting life: These are not your father's GMOs
- New culprit is killing the world's bees
- The man the internet can't identify
- Mount St. Helens has experienced 40 earthquakes since New Years day
- Huge cracks appear on hillside prompting evacuation at Rattlesnake Ridge, US (VIDEO)
- Florida has snow for first time in 29 years
- Intense storm produces large hail accumulations in Biblián, Ecuador
- Ski resorts in the Alps close as Storm Eleanor hits, 8 feet of snow may fall in 24 hours
- North America enters a freeze so deep even the penguins are panicking
- Man killed by lightning strike at Kings Canyon, Australia
- Georgia governor declares state of emergency for 28 counties ahead of winter storm
- Hurricane force winds hit Switzerland
- Flake news: Snow seen in the Gulf of Mexico 30 miles south of Louisiana's coast
- The Great Lakes have 9X the ice coverage now as they did at this time last year
- Mystery boom shakes Michigan village blamed on 'frost quake'
- Storm Eleanor to batter UK and France with 80mph winds, monster waves and possible flooding - UPDATE
- Weather 'bomb' set to go off along US East Coast - Record snowstorms and cold to follow
- Deadly cold temperatures disrupt US: 'Warming centers' open across South (VIDEOS)
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake south of Fiji
- Flurry of 7 earthquakes rock Greek-Macedonia border region
- After the flames subside: Hillsides left barren by California wildfires now at risk from mudslides
- 20 meter high ice wall forms on China-Russia border lake
- 'We're infested.' Stingrays injure a record 73 people in a day at Huntington Beach, California
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Trehalose, a popular sugar additive, may have fueled the spread of two strains of C. difficile superbug
- Connections matter: Study reveals link between intelligence and connectivity in different regions of the brain's network
- Study confirms the next generation of RNA interference GM foods may seriously compromise the genetic integrity of our species
- The most common vitamin and mineral deficiencies
- UK woman who battled blood cancer for years halts disease by treatment with turmeric
- Humans can spot small signs of sickness at a glance, only hours after infection
- Testing new diabetes drug, scientists find possible Alzheimer's treatment
- Unvaccinated Australian children are now banned from daycare
- Flu hype nothing-burger: Minnesota hospitals enact visitor restrictions to reduce spread of illness
- France on high alert for flu and gastro bug, admissions up 35% at the weekend
- SOTT Focus: If You've Got "Adrenal Fatigue", There's Likely Nothing Wrong with Your Adrenals
- Survey says meat-eaters have more sex than vegetarians
- Crooked big pharma that hooked people on opioids now profits again from addicts' switching to heroin
- U.S. drug prices defy economics
- SOTT Focus: Social Justice Targets Personal Trainers: Check Your Thin Privilege and Anti-Fat Bias
- As this year's flu virus approaches epidemic levels, tens of thousands infected find the current vaccine totally ineffective
- Inflammation is the cause of almost every disease -what can you do about it?
- Meridians: The human body's 'energy highway'
- 23andMe to conduct massive weight-loss study
- French woman gets $228k compensation after mandatory Hep B vaccine gives her macrophagic myofasciitis
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Overview of the 'drama triangle' and the three faces of victimhood
- Colliding with reality: What depth psychology tells us about victimhood
- Singing your heart out with a group could very well make you happier
- New study suggests that the lower your social class, the 'wiser' and better you are at conflict resolution
- Born this way? Homing in on the complex biology behind homosexuality in men
- Semantogymnastics about Microconsent: The absurdity of demanding explicit sexual consent
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- The great swindle of truth and beauty
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
Quote of the Day
The scientific discourse misses the fact that the ability to deny is an amazing human phenomenon, a product of sheer complexity of our emotional, linguistic, moral and intellectual lives. Denial is a complex unconscious defense mechanism for coping with guilt, anxiety and other disturbing emotions aroused by reality.
Recent Comments
This reeks of putting Pence the Pure in office in a sideways maneuver. He would never be elected in a straight-out campaign so this is the sneaky...
Interesting. I sold my diesel back to VW last year as part of their TDI scandal reparations. Their buy-back offers were just too good to be true,...
I just read 70 BB but not sure when their month begins. [Link] [Link]
"... as enabling the flow of information around the brain - the stronger the connections, the better the brain is at processing information.."...
The earthquake that caused Mt ST. Helens to blow in 1980 was only a 5M quake
Comment: Ouch indeed. First the New York Times and now NBC. Wikileaks is on a roll exposing collusion between the MSM and Hillary.
See also: