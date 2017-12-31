Puppet Masters
Two people killed during wave of protests across Iran; foreign agitators suspected of inciting violence
RT
Sun, 31 Dec 2017 14:18 UTC
The deaths were reported in the city of Doroud (Dorud), 325 kilometers southwest of Tehran, in Iran's western Lorestan Province, the semi-official Mehr News Agency reported. The unauthorized rally ignited clashes, Habibollah Khojastepour, the security deputy of Lorestan's governor, told the agency, adding that two protesters were killed in the clashes.
"The gathering was to be ended peacefully, but due to the presence of the [agitators], unfortunately, this happened," Khojastepour said. The official did not specify the causes of the deaths, adding that "no bullets were shot from police and security forces at the people."
The ongoing protests across Iran started on Thursday as a demonstration against soaring food prices and unemployment, snowballing into the biggest anti-government movement in eight years.
Speaking to state TV, Khojastehpour said that those killed in Doroud were targeted by foreign agents, not the police, Reuters reports. "We have found evidence of enemies of the revolution, Takfiri [Sunni extremists] groups and foreign agents in this clash."
Thousands of pro- and anti-government demonstrators have taken to the streets across Iran since Thursday. Anti-government protests were prompted mostly by discontent over economic hardship and alleged corruption. The crowds also aimed their anger at the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"People are protesting because [they] are under economic pressure and the government must be responsive in the face of rising inflation and these economic hardships," Mostafa Kiaie, a demonstrator, said, as cited by AFP.
Pro-government protests were held in around 1,200 cities and towns, local media reported. Mass pro-government protests took place in Tehran and Mashhad, Iran's second most populous city.
The demonstrations were the most serious since the unrest back in 2009 that followed the Iranian presidential election results. The protesters disputed the victory of then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
On Sunday, Iran's interior minister warned that "violence, fear and terror" will be battled following the third consecutive night of unrest. "Those who damage public property, disrupt the order and break the law must be responsible for their behaviour and pay the price," Abdolrahman Rahmani Fazli said on state television, as cited by AFP.
Comment: Fort Russ adds:
In an interview on state television, the Deputy Governor of Lorestan Province blamed demonstration violence on "enemies of the revolution, Takfiri groups and foreign agents."See also:
He then went onto explain that "No shots were fired by the police and security forces."
If true, this bears resemblance to Syria in 2011 where peaceful protests were infiltrated by armed Muslim Brotherhood extremists who then went onto kill security forces and protesters to create a violent reaction.
This is consistent with Iranian media claims that radical Sunni jihadist groups based in Iran are taking advantage of the peaceful protests to infiltrate Iranian cities to conduct attacks, as reported by FRN earlier today.
Iranian officials also blamed Saudi Arabia for the protests turning violent, as reported by FRN earlier today.
The protesters initially called for economic reforms, however, the protests have quickly been hijacked by people calling for regime-change in a classic color revolution method.
However, not reported by the mainstream media is that counter-protests in support of the government, with larger attendances, are taking place all across Iran.
- Regime change op? Economic protests turn political in Iran - weeks after US, Israel sign anti-Iranian pact
- Alexander Mercouris on Iran protest wave: Regime change very unlikely
- New economic protests in Iran, pro-government rallies also held
I don't even believe the Powers at be are even trying anymore. They know we know, They know we won't do anything about it. We will soon see those thouands of missing "ISIS" fighters spring up all over Iran fighting for the "people".
We truly live in Dystopian times.