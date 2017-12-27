Moreover, it is now very difficult to find a pediatrician who will accept a family who doesn't vaccinate. Even parents who partially vaccinate or follow a different schedule have a hard time finding a doctor. Here's why: doctors have to vaccinate a certain percentage of their patients or they don't get their bonus. BCBS says doctors need to vaccinate 63% of their patients to get the payout.
BCBS outlines the incentive program for vaccinating babies in the BCBS doctor incentives booklet. Below is an image of the childhood immunization incentives page.
2012-2013 flu season, the flu vaccine's effectiveness was found to be just 56 percent across all age groups reviewed by the CDC.
Exorbitant Payouts for Vaccinating Babies
So how much money can a doctor make by pushing vaccines on trusting parents? Here's the breakdown:
The average American pediatrician has 1546 patients, though some pediatricians see many more. The vast majority of those patients are very young, perhaps because children transition to a family physician or stop visiting the doctor at all as they grow up. As they table above explains, Blue Cross Blue Shield pays pediatricians $400 per fully vaccinated child. If your pediatrician has just 100 fully-vaccinated patients turning 2 this year, that's $40,000. Yes, Blue Cross Blue Shield pays your doctor a $40,000 bonus for fully vaccinating 100 patients under the age of 2. If your doctor manages to fully vaccinate 200 patients, that bonus jumps to $80,000. (source: CongitiveTruths.com)Doctors Receive Bribes for More Than Vaccinations
The complete BCBS doctor incentives booklet was posted by CognitiveTruths.com here.
The booklet shows that payouts aren't available just for vaccines. Doctors receive bonuses for making sure that patients "adhere to their prescribed drug therapy." This falls under BCBS category of "disease management" and includes statins, drugs for hypertension, and oral diabetes medications. Doctors also receive bonuses for helping patients manage depression...but only if they do so using drugs.
These types of practices by the medical establishment give rise to many questions. First, are doctors more concerned about earning their bonus than about children's health? That would explain why so many doctors are no longer taking families that do not vaccinate. Further, do doctors even care if the one-size-fits-all approach to vaccination is safe?
Finally, if doctors receive payouts for disease management, then why would they want to cure their patients? This approach definitely illustrates the biggest problem of our medical establishment. Let's face it, the establishment is creating long-term customers instead of curing patients.
Comment: Bribing doctors to vaccinate their patients is just one of the ways insurance companies and Big Pharma ensure compliance with their 'vaccinate the planet' agenda. Corruption in the medical industry is rife.