The factor that must as a minimum exist before it can be said that a reasonable hypothesis has been raised connecting Guillain-Barre syndrome or death from Guillain-Barre syndrome with the circumstances of a person's relevant service is:



(d) receiving a specified vaccine in the period from five days to two months before the clinical onset of Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

For the purposes of this Statement of Principles:

"a specified vaccine" means:



(a) influenza vaccine;

(b) hepatitis B vaccine;

(c) oral poliovirus vaccine;

(d) rabies vaccine; or

(e) tetanus toxoid.

There is no doubt that so-called autoimmune disease is the sleeping giant of the vaccine safety debate. A damning 2013 report by the Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy states that at least 5% of the population suffers with an autoimmune disease, making it more common than both cancer and heart disease. Notably, this figure does not include the large number of Autism and other developmental disorder cases known to be of autoimmune origin.Despite a large and growing body of evidence connecting vaccination with autoimmune diseases of every kind, promoters of vaccination continue to deny the connection except in rare instances. A selection of case reports and studies documenting autoimmune diseases which have been connected with vaccination is provided at Appendix A. Guillain-Barré Syndrome is one such autoimmune disease which authorities have accepted can be caused by certain vaccines. The only debate which arises is the frequency with which vaccination causes this disease.Melbourne mother-of-three, Kathy Watson-Jones, was left paralysed from Guillain-Barré Syndrome following a flu vaccine she was required to receive as a condition of her employment during 2015.There are two key reasons why autoimmune diseases arising from vaccination are under-reported and hence why promoters of vaccination can comfortably continue to deny the connection.Secondly, there is often a significant lag time between vaccination (the trigger) and the manifestation of symptomatic autoimmune disease.Although an active surveillance system ( AusVaxSafety ) for selected vaccines has been implemented in Australia in recent years,. What an absolute joke. legislative instrument made under the Veterans' Entitlements Act 1986 (Cth) and Military Rehabilitation and Compensation Act 2004 (Cth) sets out the circumstances in which The Repatriation Medical Authority is of the view that there is sound medical scientific evidence to indicate that Guillain-Barré Syndrome and death from Guillain-Barré syndrome can be related to relevant service rendered by veterans, and others. (See section 4)Section 6 subsection (d) states:Section 9 states:Even the U.S. Vaccine Injury Compensation Program does not accept that Guillain-Barré Syndrome is caused by all of the above vaccines, and when it does accept that the disease was caused by vaccination (Influenza vaccine only), onset of the disease must have occurred within 42 days of vaccination.Given the Australian government has accepted that a number of vaccines - not just the Influenza vaccine - are capable of causing one particular autoimmune disease, then it must also acknowledge that many other autoimmune diseases can also be caused by a variety of vaccines. At the very least, the general public must be informed that serious adverse reactions to vaccination do not just occur exclusively in the small window immediately following vaccination, but rather, may manifest weeks or months later. The general public also has a right to know that they or their children may be one shot away from a serious autoimmune, disabling disease from which they may never recover.However, if Australian health authorities were to concede the real extent of autoimmune disease arising from vaccination, arguably, they would be open to the charge that they are engaged in crimes against humanity. For this reason, I won't be holding my breath.Autoimmune Diseases Associated with or Following Vaccination*Parts of this list were sourced from the Australian Vaccination-skeptics Network Submission to the Senate Inquiry into No Jab No Pay (Appendix C - The case for a plausible link between rising autoimmunity and vaccination)An autoimmune, demyelinating condition of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord).A systematic review found over 37 reported cases of transverse myelitis associated with different vaccines including those against hepatitis B virus, measles-mumps-rubella, diphtheria-tetanus pertussis and others, given to infants, children and adults.The rise in type 1 diabetes since the rollout of mass vaccination in 1950s has been attributed to a major environmental impact. A 2004 study noted that the proportion of high-risk susceptibility genotypes was increased in the earlier cohort diagnosed more than fifty years ago which supports an environmental hypothesis.A 2003 literature review found an increased risk of type 1 diabetes two to four years following vaccination with Hib, pertussis, and MMR vaccinations.A 2013 study found H1N1 vaccination was strongly associated with an increased risk of narcolepsy-cataplexy in both children and adults in France.Similarly, another 2013 study found that during the 3 years following vaccination there was a significantly increased risk for narcolepsy with cataplexy.It was reported in 2014 that the UK government would be paying $60 million pounds incompensation to Narcolepsy/Cataplexy victims arising from this vaccine.This strain is included in the yearly seasonal Influenza vaccine in Australia.Thirty-five percent of children with JIA experienced flare of the disease after influenza vaccination.Five cases of Multiple Sclerosis associated with HPV vaccination.A 2004 study found a significantly increased risk of developing Multiple Sclerosis within three yearsafter Hepatitis B vaccination.A case following HPV vaccination.Vaccination of any type was associated with an increased risk of CNS ADS onset within the first 30 days after vaccination. The short-term increase in risk suggests that vaccines may accelerate the transition from subclinical to overt autoimmunity in patients with existing disease.Case of ITP following measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.A recent large study identified an increased risk of ITP following Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella (MMRV) vaccine.Case of recurrence of ITP following meningococcal vaccine.Over 1000 cases following live and inactivated vaccines.A 2014 literature review found 48 cases of ITP following Hepatitis B vaccination.Has been attributed to bio-persistence of aluminium adjuvant in muscle at the injection site. Aluminium is used as an adjuvant in a variety of vaccines on the Australian Immunisation Schedule.Case study associated with HPV vaccination.Six cases associated with HPV vaccination.21 cases associated with HPV vaccination.These cases were associated with the HPV vaccine. This was a case study in which 3 patients with autoimmune/auto-inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA) after quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccination (HPV) were evaluated and described. All the patients were women. Diagnosis consisted of HLA-B27 enthesitis related arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematous, respectively.A 2005 case control study found a significantly increased risk of these conditions in adults receivingHepatitis B vaccine relative to tetanus vaccine (control).Five cases following secondary vaccination.Ten cases of SLE following primary or secondary Hepatitis B vaccination.