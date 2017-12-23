russian military police
Russian troops have completed their pull-out from Syria after the official end to the anti-terrorist operation announced by Vladimir Putin. As Russia's defense minister presented the final data on Russia's 27 month-long mission at a meeting of an internal military panel on Thursday, Sputnik listened in and summarized the most significant figures.

Pinpoint Precision

Russian Aerospace Forces carried out 34,000 sorties. 100 more strikes were carried out by Russian Navy vessels and subs.

Goodbye Jihadists

60,318 terrorists, including 819 commanders, were killed. 2,840 of the militants killed were Russian-born.

Farewell to Arms

718 clandestine arms factories were destroyed by the Russian military, while the combined efforts with the US and European powers also saw the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile.

Weapons Testing

The operation saw the testing of 215 new weapons systems, allowing for almost 702 bugs to be fixed. It also saw the first military deployment of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier.

Prelude to Peace

Russian forces helped liberate 1,024 cities and settlements, while demining units cleared 17,138 buildings and other structures of tens of thousands of pieces of unexploded ordinance.