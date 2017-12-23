'Symmetrical Response'

A draft order released by the Russian Justice Ministry suggests that the government may decide to label all media outlets receiving foreign funding as "foreign agents."The document posted on the Internet on December 21 sets out proposed regulations for the implementation of a law signed by President Vladimir Putin in November that empowered the ministry to designate foreign media outlets as foreign agents.but has not pinned the designation on any other media outlets.The draft order says that "a foreign media outlet is considered to be carrying out the function of a foreign agent"The wording suggested thatThe document said that designated media outlets must register as foreign agents or be registered by the Justice Department, and that they could only be removed from the list at the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office.Under the order, media registered as foreign agents would be obliged to label their output as coming from a foreign agent, conduct annual audits, and submit quarterly reports on their finances as well as reports on their operations and staff every six months.after state-funded Russian channel RT -- which U.S. authorities accuse of spreading propaganda -- was required to register its U.S. operating unit under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).In a November 15 statement, RFE/RL said there was no symmetry in Russia's actions. It said that while RT and state-funded news outlet Sputnik distributed freely in the United States,The European Union has called the Russian legislation a "threat to free and independent media and access to information." Human Rights Watch has condemned it as a "full-throttle attack on media freedom" and said it was "tailor-made to be selectively and politically enforced, and to silence voices they do not want Russian people to hear."