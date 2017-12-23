food kits for children, medicines, medical equipment, educational books and New Year gifts.

The 72nd truck convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has arrived in Donbass, a source in the ministry's press service told TASS."The trucks have arrived in Donetsk and Lugansk. The humanitarian aid is now being unloaded at local warehouses," the source said. Later the aid will be distributed among the Donbass social facilities and the people in need.According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry,, all the trucks passed customs and border control.Once all the trucks have been unloaded, they will cross the border at the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan checkpoints and head to the Donskoi Rescue Center in Russia's southern region of Rostov., which particularly containsOver this period, local residents received more than 71,000 tonnes of aid.