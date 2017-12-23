"The trucks have arrived in Donetsk and Lugansk. The humanitarian aid is now being unloaded at local warehouses," the source said. Later the aid will be distributed among the Donbass social facilities and the people in need.
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, no incidents occurred on the way, all the trucks passed customs and border control.
Once all the trucks have been unloaded, they will cross the border at the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan checkpoints and head to the Donskoi Rescue Center in Russia's southern region of Rostov.
The 72nd convoy delivered around 450 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbass, which particularly contains food kits for children, medicines, medical equipment, educational books and New Year gifts.
Russia has been delivering humanitarian aid to Donbass since August 2014. Over this period, local residents received more than 71,000 tonnes of aid.
Comment: Where the west creates chaos and blocks aid convoys, Russia cleans up and helps those in need:
