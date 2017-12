© Stacy Z

All the great religions of Israel connect Jerusalem with their vision of the End of Days

The Islamic Perspective

The Christian Perspective

The Jewish Perspective

wars, catastrophes and

cosmic cataclysms

The Zionist Perspective

They see it as something that they need to bring about

The Anti-Zionist Perspective

however it is the view of many in Washington and Tel-Aviv

The whole world is discussing the decision of Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. But what does this mean in practice and why is the whole world so fired up?Imperia News is taking a look at the Jerusalem question from the standpoint of the great religions.. In this article, we will see how these different viewpoints relate to the geopolitics of this Holy city.Some say that Trump's decision is just a statement of fact. Indeed, the residence of the Prime Minister and the Israeli parliament has long been in Jerusalem. A nation may select any city on its territory to be the capital.Others argue that Trump has destroyed an already unreliable peace between religious and national groups in both Israel and beyond.From a historical point of view, everything is not so simple. For millennia, the three Abrahamic religions - Judaism, Christianity, and Islam view Jerusalem as sacred.After the defeat of the city by the Roman legions in 70 AD, the Temple of Solomon - the only temple of the Jews - was destroyed, and the Jews themselves were scattered all over the world. In modern terms, today's. The "Holy Land" was divided between Arabs who profess Islam and Christianity and Jews. Jewish territory was in the west and Arab in the east. The Israeli leadership, using military and diplomatic levers,. However, sometimes violence came into play. In 1967 after the Six Day War, ended Israel took control of East Jerusalem. And most importantly, they took control of the Old City.For Christians, the most significant place here is the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. It unites under one dome Golgotha, where Jesus Christ was crucified, the tomb, where He was buried and resurrected. For Orthodox Christians, it is the place where the Holy Fire descends on Easter. Also and of great significance, there is the Wailing Wall - the only part of the Solomon's Temple, that survived after Romans invasion. Directly next to it is the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock - the most important shrines of the Islamic world. Naturally, Jews want to restore their main shrine - the Temple of Solomon. But this is a very difficult task - the Islamic shrine was built on top of the Jewish shrine. Thus, to restore one temple, it is necessary to destroy another.The other side of the question is that the Restoration of the Temple of Solomon has a key significance in eschatology. In Islamic Eschatology the World will end with a great Resurrection. All people will rise from their graves anew to be judged, rewarded or punished by the Lord God. This is the end of the World.But before the end, Islamic eschatology believes that there will be an end of History.t. And he will restore in the Holy land as the true state of Israel. And because of this Islam recognizes the present state of Israel as an imposter. It will be replaced by a true authentic Holy state of Israel, which has come from the Prophet David and Solomon.In this aspect there is no difference between Christian eschatology and Islamic eschatology.. The End of the World and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ will happen soon thereafter.Christianity sees the Apocalypse as a deeply seeded part of their religion. All the messages of the apostles and especially the book of Revelations possess the idea that the end is coming soon and Christians should expect the return of Jesus Christ to the earth.The Bible clearly states that no one can know the exact date of the Apocalypse. The date of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ is not for us to know.However, many religious texts describe the events that will directly precede the end of the world.. That will serve as one of the signs of the proximity of the Second Coming of the True Messiah-Christ. The rule of this representative of Satan will culminate in a human uprising against God. And it is during his reign that the coming of Jesus Christ will occur. And this shall be the end of the world. Christ will destroy the Antichrist and condemn those who followed him. And, everyone who truly believes in Jesus Christ will live forever with God in the Kingdom of Heaven. This will be the end of all evil.In Judaism, the end of times is usually called the "end of days" or "the Day of God". Jewish eschatology in many ways coincides with both the Christian and the Islamic:, the triumph of the pagans. It is accompanied by the expectation of the Messiah (Moshiach, the Lord's anointed). The appearance of the Messiah is connected with the last struggle of good and evil and the victory of the Messiah. Then comes the Judgment and salvation, the renewal of Jerusalem - the Restoration of the Temple of Solomon in the New Jerusalem. Then comes the beginning of the millennial Kingdom of God on earth, the resurrection of the righteous. It ends with the end of the existing physical world - the renewal of the universe.. Judaism does not accept this understanding and emphasizes that all these torments will be spiritual. The Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Religion rightly names the two factions of Zionism as Conservative Jews and "Messianic-Oriented Protestants" especially in America. It would be inaccurate to portray Zionism as an exclusively Jewish project. you don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist. I am a Zionist ."In fact,. This is a purely Protestant and evangelical organization that is one of Washington's powerful lobbies.The motivations for a Zionist project have a practical/geopolitical side - establishing and. There is, however, a spiritual ideological side -For Protestants, the end of the world will induce the Rapture that will send them, the chosen, to paradise while we suffer until the end. The Jewish side of Zionism desires to provoke a Messianic Age which is a far more appetizing offer. What is important here, is that. Zionism is a mechanism to do that. Generally, these religious and philosophical ideas take a back seat to practical political affairs but we cannot completely ignore them.In short Protestants and many Conservative Jews see the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital as the approaching end of the world. In their logic this is one step step in the right direcion of prophecy. Dispensationalism (viewing history as the realization of Revelation's phases) and even Christian Zionism in the US. One of the most striking examples is Mike Pence.We should clearly note that not all Jews believe in Zionism. Zionism is not a dogmatic belief of Judaism and many reject it. There are. That it is something new and not from holy scripture. There is also a belief that only God could return Israel to the Jews and the UN is certainly not divine. Some Jews believe they no longer have the right to any state by God's will. Thus, any type of Jewish state for them is unlawful and in defiance of God's will.The large Hasidic Jewish community in New York generally stands against Zionism. Rabbi David Niederman, a liaison for the Central Rabbinical Congress accuses Zionist Israel of being "anti-Semitic". He states that "." This statement was made in regards to the Israeli authorities trying to draft pacifist Jews into military service... or should we say Jerusalem?