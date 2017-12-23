© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

President Donald Trump has threatened to cut aid to UN member states who vote against US at the upcoming UN General Assembly on the issue of Washington's Jerusalem move. He said the US will save "billions" in the process.His threats come ahead of the rare emergency special session of the UNGA scheduled for Thursday. Arab and Muslim countries requested the meeting after the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to rescind Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Trump went ahead with his controversial declaration earlier this month despite multiple warnings against doing so, drawing international condemnation and stirring protests from Muslims worldwide.On Tuesday, the US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, sent a warning letter to the member states, saying the US president will take the voting choices on his landmark Jerusalem decision "personally.""The President will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those who voted against us," Haley stated in the letter.Haley voiced a similarly non-subtle warning on Twitter earlier: "We don't expect those we've helped to target us," she stated, threatening that the US "will be taking names" of those "criticizing" Trump's Jerusalem decision during Thursday's vote."It's one more example of the UN doing more harm than good in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Haley claimed.