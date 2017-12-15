"Fusion GPS was a Hillary Clinton campaign vendor and the DOJ was working hand and glove with it...perhaps paying them money...the suspicion is they were paying them money...top DOJ official's wife was working with them. There was no distinction between the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Department of Justice and the FBI."
"Forget about the FBI investigation into Clinton and Trump being compromised by these conflicts. I think the FBI's been compromised. Forget about shutting down Mr. Mueller...do we need to shut down the FBI because it was turned into a KGB-type operation by the Obama administration?"
For those who missed it, Representative Trey Gowdy (R-SC) did a masterful job during Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's hearing yesterday of summarizing all the DOJ/FBI conflicts which prove that Special Counsel Mueller's probe is nothing but a farcical, politically-motivated witch hunt led by Obama/Clinton loyalists. If you missed this exchange, it's definitely worth a listen...