Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appealed to allies in Europe to join the US in recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, but was rebuffed by foreign ministers who said it would harm the peace process.Mr Netanyahu met with EU leaders in Brussels on Monday and told them it was time they "recognised the facts", in aThe Israeli premier said the bloc should follow the lead of President Donald Trump, who last week announced he would move Washington's embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city."It's time that the Palestinians recognise the Jewish state and also recognise the fact that it has a capital. It's called Jerusalem," he said."I believe that, even though we don't have an agreement yet, this is what will happen in the future. I believe that all, or most, of the European countries will move their embassies to Jerusalem, recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and engage robustly with us for security, prosperity and peace."He said the reality of seeing Jerusalem as Israel's capital "doesn't obviate peace, it makes peace possible."Margot Wallstrom, Sweden's minister for foreign affairs, said no European leader had on Monday voiced support for Mr Trump's decision, and no country was likely to follow the US in announcing plans to move its embassy."I have a hard time seeing that any other country would do that and I don't think any other EU country will do it," she told reporters.Alan Duncan, Minister of State for Europe and America, added: "We do not agree with the announcement that Jerusalem is the capital. It should have been a final status issue. In particular of course Jerusalem is divided between East and West and East Jerusalem is most certainly not part of Israel."Several EU foreign ministers arriving at the meeting reiterated the bloc's position that lands Israel has occupied since the 1967 war - including East Jerusalem as well as the West Bank and Golan Heights, are not within Israel's borders.Mrs Mogherini said that it would continue to recognise the "international consensus" on Jerusalem.She repeated theand that it was in Israel's interest to find a sustainable solution to its conflict with the Palestinians. The EU, she said, would step up its peace efforts and would hold talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas next month.Mr Trump's move has left the US isolated on a highly sensitive issue between Israel and the Palestinians.His announcement last week has been followed by days of protests and clashes in the Palestinian territories, as well as demonstrations across the Islamic world.Demonstrators outside the US embassy in the Lebanese capital of Beirut turned violent on Sunday, hurling stones at security forces and setting fire to tyres.Further protests led by Hizbollah, the Lebanese Shia group at war with Israel, went off more peacefully yesterday.Meanwhile activists in Jakarta, Indonesia, burned US and Israeli flags in front of the American embassy in the fourth day of protests.Several hundred protesters from an Islamic youth group rallied outside the embassy Monday, burning flags and images of Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu.