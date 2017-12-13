immigration uk
In another uncomfortable finding for the establishment, an ORB poll shows that the British people still regard controls on immigration as more important than trade access.

The polling firm asked whether having greater control over immigration was more important than access to free trade with the EU. 46% agreed, whilst only 38% disagreed.


It comes at an uncomfortable time for the government who have been played by Brussels and are refusing to even talk about when open border, uncontrolled mass migration is actually going to be end.

Immigration is what won it for Leave. Politicians would do well to remember that. The numbers still speak for themselves.