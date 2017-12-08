Current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, has spoken highly of his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held in Vienna on Thursday.He noted that during the talks the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation issues, including the fight against extremism and the situation in Ukraine. "Good discussion with my Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov at OSCEMC17 about OSCE issues, as well as bilateral relations and economic cooperation," he wrote on Twitter.According to Kurz, it is important to improve the living conditions of people in eastern Ukraine by honoring commitments on the ceasefire in the conflict zone.A meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council is being held in the Austrian capital on December 7-8. Nearly 40 foreign ministers have arrived in Vienna at the invitation of the Austrian Chairmanship to discuss efforts to resolve military conflicts, the war on terror and arms control.Russia's top diplomat is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the OSCE member-states and its partners and with senior officials of international organizations on the sidelines of the event.