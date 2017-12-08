Donald Trump
The day after President Trump slurred through part of a speech, the White House announced that he will undergo a physical exam.

Trump will take the exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., early next year and the results will be made public, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday.


Questions about the President's well-being were raised on Wednesday after he garbled the tail-end of a speech about moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump's cap-off - "God bless the United States" - was barely audible because of the speech flub.

Sanders brushed off concerns about the President's health as "frankly, pretty ridiculous."

"The President's throat was dry, nothing more than that," she told reporters.

Last time Trump's physical exams were in the news was when his Manhattan doctor wrote a brief letter dominated by superlatives about the then-Republican candidate's health.

"If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," Dr. Harold Bornstein, who had been Trump's primary physician since 1980, wrote in the December 2015 letter, which offered few specifics.